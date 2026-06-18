Shokz Named Official Headphone Partner of the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz, the pioneer in open-ear audio technology, today announced its official partnership with the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run (WSER), the world's oldest 100-mile trail race. Scheduled for June 27–28, 2026 in California, the race marks Shokz's first year as an official partner and kicks off the brand's 2026 Run the Legend campaign, celebrating the race's legacy and the athletes who take on one of ultrarunning's most iconic challenges.

Shokz launches its 2026 “Run the Legend” campaign featuring Global Athlete Marianne Hogan as part of its official partnership with the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run

Often regarded as the "holy grail" of ultrarunning, WSER spans 100.2 miles from Olympic Valley to Auburn, California, pushing athletes through extreme terrain, elevation, and weather. For Shokz, the partnership represents a milestone as the brand deepens its presence within the outdoor sports community while showcasing its flagship product, OpenRun Pro 2, in one of the world's most demanding race environments.

A Three-Year Commitment to Performance and Community

Through a three-year sponsorship (2026–2028), Shokz will be integrated across race week from the course to the live broadcast. Shokz will offer OpenRun Pro 2 headphones to participating athletes, allowing them to experience open-ear listening during training and racing. Shokz will place its technology directly in the hands of one of the sport's most influential communities: runners who not only compete at the highest level, but also shape the broader trail running conversation.

"Western States 100 is built on stories of endurance, preparation, community and connection," said Craig Thornley, Race Director. "We're pleased to welcome Shokz as an official partner and to work with a brand that understands how important awareness and connection are to trail runners. Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrating the athletes and the many moments that define the Western States 100 experience."

"Western States 100 represents everything that inspires us about endurance sports: focus, resilience, community and the ability to stay connected across a long and demanding journey," said Vincent Xiong, CEO of Shokz North America. "At Shokz, we believe sound should help athletes stay open to the world around them. Partnering with Western States 100 gives us an opportunity to bring that belief to one of trail running's most legendary stages through OpenRun Pro 2."

Open‑Ear Technology on the Trail

At Western States, performance is defined not just by speed, but by awareness, endurance, and mental resilience. OpenRun Pro 2 is designed to keep runners fully connected to their environment, allowing them to listen to music while remaining alert to shifting terrain, crew instructions, and the natural cues of the trail in real time. Its lightweight fit and extended battery life provide hours of audio support for athletes who will be on the course.

Elite athlete Marianne Hogan, a two-time third-place finisher at Western States 100, returns once again to one of her most beloved races. Drawn to the course for its raw beauty and demands, Hogan embraces the challenges of the terrain while staying deeply connected to the natural world. "OpenRun Pro 2 supports my journey with clear sound and situational awareness, helping me stay present, focused, and in rhythm with every step of the trail," she said.

That balance of awareness and performance becomes even more important over100 miles, where athletes face not only physical fatigue, but long stretches of isolation and mental strain. With extended battery life and a secure, lightweight fit, OpenRun Pro 2 provides consistent audio support throughout the race, serving as a steady source of motivation, pacing, and emotional endurance when it's needed most.

Rising star Caitlin Fielder, third at UTMB® OCC and eighth in her Western States debut in 2025, returns to the start line this year with unfinished business. In both training and racing, she relies on music to sharpen cadence, build focus, and push through the most demanding moments of competition, using Shokz headphones as a tool to stay locked in while maintaining full awareness of the trail around her.

Together, these athletes exemplify the resilience, ambition, and deep connection to the trail that the "Run the Legend" campaign celebrates. From the first step in Olympic Valley to the finish line in Auburn, Shokz will support runners as they pursue their own legends.

ABOUT WESTERN STATES

First held in 1974, the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run has a 369-runner field from throughout the United States and more than 40 countries. Western States is considered one of the world's preeminent 100-mile trail races. Its mission is to stage a transformational and quality world-class event for its runners, as well as perform trail stewardship and conduct medical research studies for the betterment of the sport. Held on the last full weekend in June starting in Olympic Valley, California, the 100.2-mile event travels through the Sierra high country and the canyons of the American River on the ancestral lands of the Washoe and Nisenan tribes, before finishing at Placer High School in Auburn, California.

ABOUT SHOKZ

Shokz is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and creating products that enhance the lives of athletes and everyday users alike. With a focus on innovation, comfort, and safety, Shokz continues to redefine how people experience sound—on the run, on the trail, and beyond. Learn more at www.Shokz.com.

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