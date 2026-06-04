Shokz Introduces OpenDots 2 and OpenDots Air, Expanding Open-Ear Clip-On Earbuds for Everyday Listening

OpenDots 2 delivers flagship performance, while OpenDots Air brings a lighter, more accessible take on everyday, style-forward listening

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz, a pioneer in open-ear audio technology, today announced the launch of OpenDots 2 and OpenDots Air, two new accessory-inspired clip-on earbuds built for everyday listening. The additions expand the OpenDots lineup, combining Shokz's signature open-ear design and long-wearing comfort with greater choice across performance, style, and price.

OpenDots 2, flagship open-ear clip-on earbuds with premium sound and advanced features. OpenDots 2 comes in Black, Grey, and Pearl White, with Pearl White featuring a refined finish inspired by the subtle luster of pearls. OpenDots Air comes in Black and Daybreak Purple, a fresh pearlescent colorway designed to complement everyday style.

"Open-ear clip-on earbuds are redefining how people experience everyday audio," said Vincent Xiong, CEO of Shokz North America. "The success of OpenDots ONE reinforced our vision of expanding beyond sports-focused products into a broader lifestyle category. With OpenDots 2 and OpenDots Air, we're continuing to evolve open-ear listening for a wider range of everyday experiences and use cases. "

OpenDots 2 and OpenDots Air are designed to support different listening preferences and lifestyles. OpenDots 2 is the flagship model, built for those who prioritize premium sound performance, enhanced call clarity, and advanced features in a compact clip-on form, while OpenDots Air offers a lighter, more accessible option centered on style, secure fit, and comfort at a lower price point.

OpenDots 2: Light Clip, Incredible Sound

OpenDots 2 is the performance flagship of Shokz's clip-on lineup, delivering powerful, immersive sound in a compact form. At the core is Shokz Bassphere™ 2.0, a next-generation spherical acoustic structure designed to maximize output in a small space. Two custom 11.8 mm drivers work together to deliver sound comparable to a 16 mm single driver, while an optimized diaphragm improves bass, volume, and clarity.

With MirrorPitch™ Technology, OpenDots 2 directs sound more precisely toward the ear, creating a more focused listening experience. Paired with upgraded Dolby Audio, it delivers deeper bass, clearer vocals, and a wider soundstage across music and entertainment.

OpenDots 2 also enhances everyday usability with improved call clarity and smart features. A dedicated bone conduction microphone works alongside dual air conduction microphones to better isolate the user's voice, while AI noise reduction helps reduce background noise in busy environments. It offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case, along with fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.

Additional features include Dynamic Ear Detection for automatic left and right channel recognition, wear detection for auto pause and resume, IP57 water-resistant to handle sweat and rain with ease, and support for MultiPoint Pairing, Find My Earbuds, and Fast pairing with Fast Pair™ and Microsoft Swift Pair through the Shokz App.

OpenDots Air: Clip On Your Style

OpenDots Air takes a lighter, more accessible approach to clip-on listening, designed for effortless, everyday wear. With a compact, accessory-inspired form, it blends naturally into personal style while remaining easy to wear throughout the day.

Weighing just 6.3 g per earbud, OpenDots Air is built for lightweight comfort and ease of use. Its flexible JointArc™ structure and soft silicone materials provide a secure fit that adapts to a range of ear shapes.

Powered by dual 11.8 mm drivers and Shokz Bassphere™ technology, OpenDots Air delivers balanced sound with clear vocals and consistent performance across everyday listening. Users can choose from preset EQ modes or customize their sound through the Shokz App, while DirectPitch™ Technology helps reduce sound leakage.

OpenDots Air offers up to 9 hours of playback and up to 36 hours with the charging case. It also supports AI-powered call clarity, IP55 water resistance, Dynamic Ear Detection, MultiPoint Pairing, and customizable controls.

Availability and Pricing

Starting June 4, 2026, OpenDots 2 will be available in Black, Grey, and Pearl White for $199.95 USD ($249.95 CAD), while OpenDots Air will be available in Daybreak Purple and Black for $129.95 USD ($169.95 CAD). Both models will be available at Shokz.com, Amazon, BestBuy, and select retailers nationwide.

About Shokz

Shokz, recognized as the World's No. 1 Open-Ear Headphones Brand by Omdia, is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and inspiring users to #beopen. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to shape the category by providing cutting-edge solutions for everyday audio. Learn more about the brand at www.Shokz.com.

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SOURCE SHOKZ