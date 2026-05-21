AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz, the pioneer in open-ear audio, has now elevated its partnership with HYROX North America for the 2025/2026 season. As the Official Headphone Partner, Shokz will deepen its collaboration through a heightened presence at the HYROX New York City race and six-stop gym training tour across the continent, set to introduce its OpenFit Pro headphones and showcase a commitment to performance and fitness community unity.

Shokz and HYROX Elevate Partnership at NYU Langone Health HYROX New York, Bringing OpenFit Pro and Nationwide Training Tour to North American Athletes.

As the world's fastest-growing fitness sport, HYROX embodies the resilience and community spirit that align perfectly with Shokz's ethos. "Both HYROX and Shokz believe that modern fitness is about staying open—whether to the world around you or to new personal challenges," said Vincent Xiong, Head of North America at Shokz. "After a successful year of partnership, we are thrilled to elevate this collaboration and support athletes as they push their limits in this season."

The collaboration will culminate at the NYU Langone Health HYROX NYC, taking place from May 28 through June 7. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Shokz OpenFit Pro first-hand and engage in on-site activations, including a pull-up challenge for exclusive merchandise at the HYROX New York booth, Pier 67. Additionally, Shokz will host six specialized gym training events in Miami, Atlanta, Orange County, Toronto and New York City. Highlights include sessions at The Financial District Athletic with coach Daniel Nunes on May 22, and at Strength Club NYC with coach Kenny Santucci on May 26. Prospective participants can secure their spot for these gym events by registering at Shokz.com.

Built for Movement, Trusted by Athletes

Shokz activations will center around its hero product, OpenFit Pro. Engineered for comfort, endurance, and peak performance, OpenFit Pro features:

Elevated audio performance driven by Shokz SuperBoost™ technology and Dolby Atmos optimization, delivering rich detail and powerful bass.

Shokz Open-Ear Noise Reduction technology delivers an immersive listening experience while helping athletes maintain awareness of their surroundings for maximum safety.

Shokz Ultra-Soft Silicone™ 2.0 and ergonomic earhooks provide long-lasting comfort and a secure fit, even during intense training.

IP55 water resistance to withstand sweat and light rain.

About Shokz: Shokz, recognized as the World's No. 1 Open-Ear Headphones Brand by Omdia, is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and inspiring users to #beopen. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for everyday audio. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.Shokz.com.

About HYROX: HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

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SOURCE SHOKZ