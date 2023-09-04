Shokz's OpenFit Earbuds Garner Multiple Accolades at IFA 2023, Including Prestigious Golden Computer and Omdia Innovation Awards

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz, a pioneering global leader in consumer electronics, is set to unveil its groundbreaking open-ear earbuds, OpenFit, at Europe's most significant tech event, IFA 2023, from September 1st to 5th. Even before its official showcase, OpenFit has already been honored with multiple industry accolades.

Pre-Event Recognitions
Shokz has received the esteemed Golden Computer 'Innovation Award' from ComputerBild for OpenFit's exceptional Open-Ear design and extreme comfort. Determined by a public vote, this award involved participation from over 50,000 readers.

About ComputerBild & the Golden Computer Award

ComputerBild, boasting over 20 million monthly visits and part of Germany's leading media group Axel Springer SE, is a key resource for German tech consumers. Annually, the platform collaborates with Axel Springer SE to host the Golden Computer Awards, acknowledging outstanding achievements in consumer electronics. For 2023, OpenFit received both the Top Innovation Award and a perfect comfort score from ComputerBild editors.

Expert Reviews

OpenFit has garnered high praise for comfort, with experts saying, "The comfort of wearing these earphones is outstanding; no other headphones are this unnoticeable when worn," and "These are the most comfortable Bluetooth headphones."

For Further Reading:

Omdia Innovation Award Honors OpenFit at IFA 2023

OpenFit continues to receive industry recognition, most recently earning the distinguished Omdia Innovation Award. This award signifies OpenFit's place in a premier category of tech products that excel in technological innovation, design, and user experience.

The Omdia Innovation Award is rigorously vetted by a panel of industry experts, analysts, and sometimes even consumers. "Winning the Omdia Innovation Award reaffirms our dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology and exceptional comfort," said Thomas Zhang, Shokz Germany Country Manager.

Experience OpenFit at IFA 2023

To experience the award-winning OpenFit, along with Shokz's other innovative products, visit Booth 215 in Hall 4.2 from September 1st to 5th at IFA 2023.

Notes to Editors 
Shokz, formerly AfterShokz, is a pioneer in open-ear technology. Having expanded its global footprint to over 60 countries and regions, Shokz has sold over seven million units of headphones around the world, with a 4.7 average score on Amazon.

For more info, visit: www.uk.shokz.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200470/Shokz_OpenFit_awards.jpg

SOURCE Shokz Holding Ltd

