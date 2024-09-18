Shom Joshi Spearheads Youth-Led Political Engagement and Environmental Awareness Nonprofits

Lobbying Event and Educational Campaign Contest Taking Place This Fall

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shom Joshi, a 17-year-old high school senior from Naperville, Illinois, is making national change as the Executive Director of two impactful nonprofit organizations, Project TEAL and Say No to PFAS. As both organizations prepare for campaigns this fall, Joshi continues to showcase the power of youth-driven advocacy in addressing pressing political and environmental issues.

Project TEAL: Empowering Youth in Politics Amid the 2024 Election Cycle

With the 2024 election season in full swing, Project TEAL, a youth-led nonprofit dedicated to engaging high school students in political action, is at the forefront of inspiring national civic participation. Joshi, who joined the organization in 2022, is spearheading the Voice for Voting campaign on September 26, a pivotal lobbying event aimed at advocating for the H.R.11 - Freedom to Vote Act , introduced by Rep. John Sarbanes. This act is a comprehensive package of reforms aiming to tackle our democracy's most pressing issues, including provisions to expand access to vote for eligible Americans, block partisan and racial gerrymandering, and reduce the influence of big money in politics. The event will bring together high school students from across the country to lobby for stronger voter protections at both the local and national levels.

"In today's hyper-polarized environment, we believe that Project TEAL's mission is more important than ever," Joshi said. "By teaching students the importance of engaging politically, we aim to dissuade students from thinking of politics as an uncomfortable conversation piece. Ultimately, our hope is to not only foster lifelong political engagement, but also encourage young people to partake in productive political discourse, especially with those on the opposite side of the aisle. We're at a crucial moment in our country, and it's critical for the youth to use their voice to influence the future of democracy."

Since its inception in 2019, Project TEAL has grown exponentially, reaching over 400+ educators across 45 states with 46 civic education workshops and high school students nationwide in political advocacy campaigns. Past campaigns have included #CivicsMatters, where Project TEAL lobbied 30 Congressional offices for the Civics Secures Democracy Act, and the #BridgingtheGap series focused on encouraging young people to view politics as a future career.

Say No to PFAS: A Campaign to Combat Harmful "Forever Chemicals"

Joshi is also the founder of Say No to PFAS, a student-led environmental nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), often referred to as "forever chemicals". These toxic substances are commonly found in everyday products like food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, and firefighting foam. PFAS accumulates in the human body and environment, contaminating our soil, water, and air. Exposure to PFAS, be it through consumption of contaminated water, food, or products, has been linked to serious health issues such as cancer, liver damage, and immune system disruption.

From September 23 to October 18, the organization will run an educational campaign and contest called Teach and Reach: A PFAS-Free World. During this time, participants will host workshops based on the organization's curriculum, educating their communities about the dangers of PFAS. The campaign will take place across schools, libraries, and community centers, and participants are encouraged to document their efforts through videos and photos. The top three individuals or groups with the most workshops hosted will receive recognition and prizes.

"We want to not only raise awareness but also provide people with practical solutions to minimize their exposure to these harmful chemicals," Joshi said. "This campaign is about education and action — empowering individuals to advocate for a healthier, PFAS-free world."

Visit projectteal.org and saynotopfas.org to learn more about the upcoming events and how to get involved.

Project TEAL is a student-led, non-partisan organization committed to providing young people with the knowledge and tools to become engaged citizens in the democratic process.

Say No to PFAS is a national student-led movement against PFAS, advocating for policy changes at the local, state, and federal level, that will make it unlawful for big corporations using these "forever chemicals."

