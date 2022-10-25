Shoney's® To Celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a Limited Time Only Coke Float, Two All You Care to Eat Fresh Food Bars for $19.47 On Tuesdays, $.75 Endless Fries and a Commemorative T-Shirt for the Ages

Beloved American Restaurant Icon Aligns with Soft Drink and Beverage Category Leader The Coca-Cola Company for the Throwback LTO and Thematically Ties its Longevity and Industry Relevance with Unbeatable Offers for its Valued Guests

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 75 days left in 2022, Shoney's is ready to party like it's 1947, the year it was born, 75 years ago, when it changed the restaurant industry forever.

The iconic, All-American restaurant treasure, which began humbly as a single drive-in restaurant in the Almost Heaven atmosphere of Charleston, West Virginia, is still thriving in 16 states decades later due to the leadership of its effervescent and charismatic Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. Now headquartered in Nashville, the Southern-style dining gem, has aligned with another icon, The Coca Cola Company, to bring to its guests a Coke Float, which will bring back memories of yesteryear while Mr. Davoudpour's focus is on the future.

"I love this brand so much that I purchased it in order to create new heartfelt memories for a restaurant created decades ago to be America's Dinner Table," said Mr. Davoudpour. "This milestone and significant anniversary are a celebration of fresh food, our collective families and communities and team members. Everyone has a fond Shoney's memory. It is our job to make sure we create new ones, starting today, with special offers that will last until the end of this year, beginning with a Coke Float you simply will not find anywhere but Shoney's."

The limited time only Coke Float is a back-to-the-future gem featuring vanilla ice cream and Coca-Cola fountain soda, priced generously at $2.99.

Shoney's is also featuring a commemoratively-and-value-priced Two for Tuesdays, two of its legendary Fresh Food Bars all day every Tuesday through year's end for $19.47 as well as a French Fry lover's dream come true: all-you-can-eat fries for $.75. Finally, in what is destined to be a collectors' item, Shoney's will be selling a high quality 75th celebration T-shirt with a vintage logo by the acclaimed Next Level Apparel brand. It is available in-restaurant only while they last, and they won't.

"As always, we want to provide quality all day, every day," continued Mr. Davoudpour. "Generations have looked to us for delicious food, friendly service in a warm and welcoming environment. The legend of Shoney's is not a myth and we are excited to treat our current fans and future generations for years to come back for another serving," concluded Mr. Davoudpour, only adding, "Our guests can count on us for consistent excellence in every area of the Shoney's experience. We are a family-first, community-focused organization. We don't have a plan B because we not only believe in plan A, we live it and serve it every day."

Since it opened its doors in 1947, Shoney's, which was founded by West Virginia native and Shoney's namesake Alex Schoenbaum, was part of the Big Boy franchise for over 30 years. From day one to present day, now carried on with the passion of Mr. Davoudpour, Shoney's continues to be recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant. It is consistently praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners' recommendations. Some of its signature items, including the famous Slim Jim® sandwich (grilled, smokehouse ham served on a toasted hoagie with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and Shoney's signature sauce), remain on the menu today.

Its world-renowned iconic desserts such as house made Strawberry Pies (by the slice to whole to-go) still resonate. Perhaps its biggest star is the world-famous Hot Fudge Cake, which thanks to Mr. Davoudpour's generosity, has its own holiday (National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day – this year Thursday, December 1, 2022).

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney's, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney's is one of the first and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

Of course, price and participation for all promotions may vary; please contact your local Shoney's for inclusion information and other details. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information and follow Shoney's on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

