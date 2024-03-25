Shooju Blazing New Paths With Shooju Global and Shooju BR

Global organization to focus on Energy trading sector while the new Brazil (BR) affiliate to Commodities markets players

HOUSTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shooju Inc, the global leader in data platform optimization has just announced the company will split its focuses to better serve its prioritized markets.

The statement was issued by CEO and Founder, Serge Aluker, "We're grateful that we found a business model that allows Shooju to concentrate on both the Energy trading industry as well as additional vertical plays. Both our platform and talent are certainly robust enough to make this a dual and highly successful reality," said Aluker.

The new Shooju Global will remain headquartered in Houston and maintain its employees and clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Based in Sao Paulo Brazil, Shooju Co-founder Abrão Kulaif will lead Shooju BR with a more consultative and commodities business focus, "That's the benefit of Shooju, it's truly a modernized data architecture platform that can be comprehensive or customized. That range and scope will allow us to simultaneously focus on commodities and overall data management. Or as we like to call CDaaS."

Despite the announcement, the companies' leadership reiterated Shooju's total parts. "We're still 'as one' and we'll continue our continuity together. We're always going to be about operational simplicity and reducing total cost of operation (TCO). This public statement is more about properly branding for the outside world."

Kulaif agreed, "We're looking at exciting futures for the organizations, but they do have different focuses. And this will be best for modeling our competitive differentiation in the markets."

While declining more direct comments, Shooju officials confirmed even more announcements regarding growth, leadership, and client acquisition in 2024.

ABOUT SHOOJU GLOBAL: Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston TX USA, Shooju Global is a best-in-industry player for customized data capture and access in the Energy trading sector. To learn more or for press inquiries, go to [email protected].

ABOUT SHOOJU BR: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Shooju BR is an industry leader in Commodities Data as a Service (CDaaS). Concentrating on centralized and optimized data journeys. To learn more or for press inquiries, go to [email protected].

