Shooju Launches Managed Energy Data Pipelines: Unique Flagship Offering and Adds Energy Industry Veteran to Lead Delivery

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shooju Global, a global data company with more than twelve years of experience serving energy clients, including Fortune Global 500 firms, today announced a strategic move: the launch of its formal flagship offering, Managed Data Pipelines. This shift is supported by the appointment of a new Head of Data Delivery and a new name, Shooju Energy.

This evolution reflects that trading teams increasingly express the need for clean, reliable, AI-ready data, especially in the context of AI-powered forecasting and decision-making. Shooju's core offering, Managed Energy Data Pipelines (or ETL-as-a-managed-service), focuses on the reliable and rapid delivery of data tailored to each client's needs, tools, and workflows.

This offering is not new. It has already been in use for over a decade by Shooju's clients as part of a comprehensive managed service spanning end-to-end data management. But Shooju has now packaged this data delivery capability into a separate offering, allowing for more gradual transformation with clear and measurable outcomes, making it more accessible to a wider range of energy firms.

Shooju's Managed Data Pipelines offering combines the company's proprietary modular data management platform with hands-on delivery and 24/7 support. It unifies internal and external sources, applies client-specific logic and enrichment, and delivers clean, AI-ready, analysis-ready data outputs. The new offering operationalizes Shooju's data delivery approach to the highest degree: streamlined and scalable. Enabling this level of data quality and reliability in-house is difficult and resource-intensive; Shooju makes it turnkey.

To lead delivery at this new level of scale, Shooju has appointed Jason Vodzak as Head of Data Delivery. A former executive at a leading U.S. energy company, Jason brings over two decades of firsthand experience building and maintaining high-impact data infrastructure across trading, operations, and analytics.

"After more than 20 years at an energy industry leader, I've seen firsthand how critical—and how challenging—it can be to deliver high-quality, reliable data across trading, analytics, and operations," Jason Vodzak said. "Even the most capable teams can struggle under the weight of maintaining complex, ever-changing pipelines."

"Energy firms don't need another vendor feed or another queue of tickets for internal engineering teams. They need reliable data delivery they can trust, without waiting days for fixes or weeks for new sources to be onboarded," said Serge Aluker, CEO of Shooju Energy.

About Shooju Energy

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Shooju Energy is an industry leading, tailored energy data provider for global energy producers and traders. To learn more or for press inquiries, contact: [email protected].

