Shook Client Partnership Touted at ALM National Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lawyer selected Shook, Hardy & Bacon as one of its six finalists nationally in the category, "Best Law Firm – Client Team," as part of the 2019 American Lawyer Industry Awards unveiled in New York City, Dec. 5, 2019. In particular, ALM noted the Shook client relationship built with Speedway LLC's General Counsel David Ball which Shook Partner Tristan Duncan calls a "privilege and a pleasure."

Duncan co-leads Shook's Class Action and Appellate Litigation Practice. For more than 13 years, she has represented Speedway, and together they have built a winning formula of trusted legal adviser and client partnership. The Shook and Speedway team gained significant victories in the courtroom, garnering an Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Value Champion Award along the way (2013), and recent victories as well, including a trifecta of successes in 2018-2019 in an array of high-profile litigation from Florida to Pennsylvania.

"David cares so deeply about charting the best path forward; he's creative and pushes the envelope while still being passionate about the rule of law, professionalism and integrity. Our firm's attorneys learn so much from his team—we all value his mentorship and leadership, which makes the work fun and rewarding," stated Duncan.

Duncan focuses her practice in constitutional, class action and energy law. She prosecutes and defends challenges to state and federal legislation, leading the firm's constitutional law efforts and energy-related litigation in product liability, environmental and toxic tort, antitrust, consumer fraud and commercial disputes. BTI Consulting Group recognized her as a Client Service All–Star after clients singled her out for excellent service during an independent interview process.

Other Shook lawyers who work on Speedway matters and significantly contribute to this successful client/firm relationship include Bill Martucci, Kristen Page, Dan Rogers, Paul LaScala, Mat Larsen, Ruth Anne French-Hodson, Gary Miller, Matt Wolfe, Ian Hansen and Al Saikali.

