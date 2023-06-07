Shook Deepens M&A and Corporate Capabilities

HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon adds Partner James Mayor to expand the firm's M&A and corporate strength. Well known in Houston and nationally, Mayor brings 20+ years of experience in a wide spectrum of services in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and capital markets transactions, along with SEC reporting, corporate governance and other commercial matters. He regularly advises clients on sale and acquisition transactions that range from multi-billion dollar transactions to mid-market deals in a variety of industries, including energy, health care, technology, engineering, financial services and retail, among other areas. His clients include national and global companies as well as smaller companies. 

"Shook offered an attractive opportunity I could not pass up," said Mayor from his Houston office. "The size of the Shook platform allows me to provide even better service to my clients and to serve the firm's existing clients coast to coast. It's a win-win."

Known primarily as a powerhouse trial firm, Shook currently offers clients guidance in business and financial transactions across industries. But with the addition of Mayor, the firm expands its corporate services and capabilities, particularly in M&A. The Legal 500 U.S. praises Mayor for his "responsiveness and judgment."

"We're excited James is joining our team," said Shook Partner Sandra Hawley, who chairs Shook's Corporate Services Practice. "His strategic guidance for large M&A matters will be of great value for clients and Shook in turn can provide litigation acumen to his clients. It's a great match."

Shook serves global brands in a variety of areas, including product liability defense and commercial litigation, intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

"James is a game-changer for Shook in corporate services," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "He will help guide clients through the often challenging waters of mergers and acquisitions. We're glad he's part of our team."

Mayor will join Shook's growing Houston office and serve clients nationally. He earned his law degree, with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law where he was also a member of Chancellors and the Order of the Coif and an editor of the Texas Law Review.

