Shook, Hardy & Bacon Adds Environmental & Toxic Tort Litigator Jad Davis to Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes environmental and toxic tort litigator Jad T. Davis to the firm as partner effective March 11, 2019. Davis, who primarily focuses his practice on representing companies conducting business in California, will assist Shook's clients in a broad range of environmental regulatory, compliance and litigation matters as well as defending companies in toxic tort litigation. He represents a wide variety of industries and business sectors including manufacturers, developers, real estate property investors, designers and contractors.

"Jad knows substantive California environmental and toxic tort law, and he is an excellent trial lawyer," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Having him on board allows us to offer clients even greater California depth and extensive knowledge in those areas."

"Jad truly understands the landscape of environmental law and toxic tort matters and possesses a confidence in and out of the courtroom that clients respect and admire," stated Environmental & Toxic Tort Chairs Mark Anstoetter and Dave Erickson. "Now more than ever, clients need a strong advocate to navigate the complexities of ever-changing environmental laws and toxic tort standards."

Davis has a particular focus on cost recovery in soil, soil vapor, and groundwater as well as toxic tort personal injury and property damage litigation. He says he has long admired Shook for its winning trial reputation, and he is eager to jump right in and collaborate with the firm's high caliber litigation attorneys.

"There is a great deal of work to accomplish for clients doing business in California. For example, with the proposed changes to the vapor intrusion standards, industry leaders are facing numerous challenges including reopening previously closed sites and the cleanup of residual contamination," stated Davis. "I'm excited to be on a team nationally known for its environmental and toxic tort litigation as we assess and manage these complex situations."

Davis will join the firm's Orange County office, which includes a team of highly experienced trial attorneys who defend companies facing issues with product liability, business litigation, consumer protection and employment matters.

"We are excited to add another strong litigator to our growing Orange County team," stated Managing Partner Eva Weiler, who leads the office. "Jad's addition deepens our capabilities not only in California, but nationally. As a bonus, his personality blends well with our congenial team."

