Shook Launches Government Investigations Practice

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon has launched a new Government Investigations and Litigation (GIL) Practice. The team of 23 Shook trial attorneys from around the country will represent companies and individuals in criminal, civil and regulatory government enforcement actions at both the state and federal levels. The Department of Justice has prioritized several areas of enforcement, which include changes to Corporate Cooperation Guidelines (to encourage transparency), and enforcing allegations of fraud in civil cyber, cybersecurity, health care and pandemic relief along with environmental goals.

"We're growing our services based on what we are hearing from our many relationships in government and ultimately to best protect the interests of our clients," said Bill Corrigan, the former Missouri deputy attorney general who joined Shook in 2023. "With the reputation the firm has and our extraordinary depth in litigation, this was the next evolution to better serve our clients."

Corrigan will co-lead the practice with Partner Patrick Oot, a Washington, D.C., litigator who served in the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a co-founder of the Government Investigations and Civil Litigation Institute and editor-in-chief of The General Counsel's Guide to Government Investigations.

The GIL practice will include some of Shook's most experienced trial lawyers and attorneys who have direct government experience in these agencies:

State Attorneys General offices, including Missouri ;

; U.S. Department of Justice;

U.S. Federal Trade Commission;

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission;

U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps; and

U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps.

"We're excited about these expanded services Shook can offer," said Corrigan. "We have brought a whole team together with deep experience working with the government and some of the nation's premier trial lawyers. It's a win-win for our clients."

In addition to the GIL launch, Shook has expanded its Antitrust Practice, led by Ryan Sandrock, formerly from the Department of Justice, to meet the demands of increased scrutiny from the government, and added a DEI Counseling, Compliance and Disputes Practice, in the wake of increased public interest and debate as to the proper role of companies, boards and other organizations in diversity, equity and inclusion programming, led by Houston Partner John Lewis, Jr.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

