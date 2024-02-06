Shook Names New Boston Office Managing Partner

Shook's core strengthshealth, science and technologyalign with strong sectors in Northeast.

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that Life Sciences Litigator and Partner Tom Sullivan will lead the Boston office as managing partner effective January 14, 2024. Sullivan's litigation practice focuses on high-profile, complex commercial and tort litigation, including class actions and other aggregate litigation throughout the United States. His commercial practice is wide-ranging with a focus on life sciences and health care.

"In addition to supporting our work in Boston, Tom is committed to enhancing Shook's Northeast presence in Hartford, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., particularly in the life sciences and health care space in Cambridge and Boston, among other opportunities," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We're excited about Tom leading the office with his many professional connections in the region."

Shook opened a Boston office in 2019 with five lawyers focusing on high-stakes environmental and toxic tort litigation, as well as complex business disputes, class action, product liability and other areas. They are active in pro bono and community work including Shook's Stephen Hansen serving as president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and Melissa Nott Davis receiving the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Adams Pro Bono Publico Award before to joining the firm.

"Shook has developed a strong reputation in Boston handling product liability, class action, toxic tort and complex litigation," said Sullivan, a Massachusetts native. "We're busy with key matters, and our intention is to continue to grow and strengthen our connections in Boston and serve the needs of our clients throughout the Northeast. I'm excited about the opportunity for our firm in the region."

Sullivan earned his law degree, cum laude, and his Ph.D. (philosophy) from the University of Pennsylvania. He received a master's degree from the University of Reading (England) and his undergraduate, cum laude, from the College of the Holy Cross, in philosophy at both institutions. Before joining Shook in 2018, Sullivan was a partner for about a decade at a large international law firm in Philadelphia. He will divide his time between Boston and Philadelphia.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

