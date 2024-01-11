Shook Names New Office Managing Partner in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that Partner Jad Davis will lead the Orange County office as managing partner effective January 1, 2024. Davis successfully represents clients ranging from family-owned businesses to multi-national corporations across diverse industries in environmental disputes. He has been with Shook since 2019.

"This is a unique opportunity to serve our team in the Orange County office while continuing to provide our clients with preeminent trial and legal services in the most efficient manner possible," said Davis when asked about his new role. "An important goal is to deepen our connections with the local Orange County community, which is important to me since I grew up in Orange County and am raising my children here."

Davis represents clients in a wide range of environmental matters. This includes regulatory compliance, environmental enforcement and civil cost recovery matters involving the federal Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Toxics Release Inventory Program, Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, California Superfund: Hazardous Substance Account Act, California's Proposition 65, Water Code and California Health and Safety Code.

"In the immediate future, we will reinforce Shook Orange County's reputation as the go-to firm for bet-the-company civil disputes and trial work, in the following practice areas: appellate, business litigation, class action litigation, employment, environmental and toxic tort litigation, general liability litigation, intellectual property and product liability litigation," said Davis.

Shook has three offices in California including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, which opened in 2003. Orange County attorneys and professional staff work with community groups including Women Helping Women, Families Forward, Project Self, Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law and the Public Law Center Federal Pro Se Clinic-Southern Division.

Davis earned his LL.M. from The George Washington University Law School, his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of California at San Diego.

Outside the office, Jad is devoted to raising his three children, and he even finds time to enjoy surfing, scuba diving, spearfishing and playing basketball.

Former Orange County Managing Partner Eva Weiler will continue practicing law full time.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

