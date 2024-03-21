Shook Partner Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

MIAMI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL) has admitted Shook, Hardy & Bacon Partner Hildy Sastre as a fellow. Sastre, who co-leads Shook's Product Liability Litigation Practice, handles high-stakes trials for global product manufacturers and is recognized for her client successes and wins in the courtroom. ACTL is one of the premier legal associations in North America.

Hildy has obtained numerous defense verdicts and is often called upon to act as trial counsel in bellwether cases and cases of first impression. She has been awarded Band 1 recognition in Nationwide Products Liability by Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business. Sastre is also a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and of the Litigation Counsel of America.

"I'm honored to be included among such a prestigious group of trial lawyers," said Sastre, from her Miami office. "It could not have happened without such an incredible group of colleagues and clients who I have had the good fortune to work with over the years."

Some of Shook's other ACTL fellow inductees include Robert Adams, Charles Eblen, Gary Elden, Frank Kelly, Lynn Murray and Kenneth Reilly.

ALM named Shook a finalist for Litigation Department of the Year – Product Liability in 2023. Partners Katie Gates Calderon, Hildy Sastre and William Geraghty, all trial lawyers, lead the practice.

Admittance to the ACTL is by invitation only after careful investigation by trial attorneys who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, civility and collegiality.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.