Shook Partner Named Local Chapter President of Federal Bar Association

News provided by

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

02 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that Partner Anitra R. Clement has been named the President of the Federal Bar Association (FBA), Tampa Bay Chapter. She will lead the local bar chapter for one year through 2024. As a Shook litigator, she works on all stages of individual, multi-district and class action litigation.

Continue Reading
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Partner Anitra R. Clement has been named the President of the Federal Bar Association (FBA), Tampa Bay Chapter. She will lead the local bar chapter for one year through 2024. As a Shook litigator, she works on all stages of individual, multi-district and class action litigation.
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Partner Anitra R. Clement has been named the President of the Federal Bar Association (FBA), Tampa Bay Chapter. She will lead the local bar chapter for one year through 2024. As a Shook litigator, she works on all stages of individual, multi-district and class action litigation.

Clement has been a member of the FBA for over a decade, beginning in the North Florida Chapter and now in the Tampa Bay Chapter. She has held multiple positions throughout the FBA including Young Lawyers Division Chair, Membership Chair, Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President.

"My goal is simple — to provide excellent programming that enriches every kind of federal lawyer," said Clement, "including trial, appellate, civil, criminal, private practice, government, etc. So far, we plan to execute our traditional events such as the 16th Annual Civil Seminar in April, The Honorable Elizabeth A. Kovachevich 33rd Annual National Seminar on Federal Sentencing, and more."

Clement is currently planning unique events for her time as President, including a mediation panel and an appellate program with Florida's Solicitor General and an Eleventh Circuit Judge. Clement serves clients in product liability, class action and complex litigation with a focus on the automotive and consumer goods industries, among other areas.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Also from this source

Shook Launches New Video Series Giving Insight to Attorney Life Outside Law

Shook Launches New Video Series Giving Insight to Attorney Life Outside Law

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has launched a new video series offering a unique glimpse into the lives of the firm's attorneys. The new "Life Outside Law"...
Shook Expands Auto Acumen in California with New Partner

Shook Expands Auto Acumen in California with New Partner

Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes Partner Amy Kuo Alexander to advise the firm's automotive and manufacturing clients. Alexander hails from an AmLaw 30...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.