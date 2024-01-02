Shook Partner Named Local Chapter President of Federal Bar Association

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that Partner Anitra R. Clement has been named the President of the Federal Bar Association (FBA), Tampa Bay Chapter. She will lead the local bar chapter for one year through 2024. As a Shook litigator, she works on all stages of individual, multi-district and class action litigation.

Clement has been a member of the FBA for over a decade, beginning in the North Florida Chapter and now in the Tampa Bay Chapter. She has held multiple positions throughout the FBA including Young Lawyers Division Chair, Membership Chair, Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President.

"My goal is simple — to provide excellent programming that enriches every kind of federal lawyer," said Clement, "including trial, appellate, civil, criminal, private practice, government, etc. So far, we plan to execute our traditional events such as the 16th Annual Civil Seminar in April, The Honorable Elizabeth A. Kovachevich 33rd Annual National Seminar on Federal Sentencing, and more."

Clement is currently planning unique events for her time as President, including a mediation panel and an appellate program with Florida's Solicitor General and an Eleventh Circuit Judge. Clement serves clients in product liability, class action and complex litigation with a focus on the automotive and consumer goods industries, among other areas.

