Shook Scholars Institute Readies Diverse Law Students for Success

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time, Shook, Hardy & Bacon is offering a national diversity and inclusion intensive fellowship for law students to impart the high-level skills necessary to become an accomplished lawyer. The Shook Scholars Institute prepares minority and LGBTQ law students for life as a lawyer by participating in a trial boot camp, as well as sessions on how to be an effective lawyer, gain deposition skills and success strategies to build a career.

The Shook Scholars Institute provides first-year law students the opportunity to work with Shook trial attorneys, litigators and leaders in small group sessions. Following the program, during law school, Shook will mentor participants in the Institute.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for law students to gain real-world insight from some of the nation's leading trial lawyers and litigators," said Shook Partner and retired Jackson County Circuit Judge Jon Gray, who served as a judge in Missouri's 16th Judicial Circuit for 20 years and is leading the trial program component of the Institute. "The experience will set the course for what law students might expect to encounter in the future."

Vault ranked Shook among its 2019 Best Law Firms for summer associate development and a number of diversity organizations annually include the firm among the nation's top law firms for diversity and inclusion. The firm will hold the next Shook Scholars Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, April 1, 2020, through Friday, April 3, 2020. To apply for the Shook Scholars Institute go to shb.com. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2020. Shook covers the full cost of travel, lodging and meals for participating students.

