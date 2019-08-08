Shook Teams Up with Prominent Boston and Philadelphia Trial Lawyers to Expand Northeast Presence

Five partners, including Thomas M. Goutman, known nationally for environmental and toxic tort litigation, and Richard L. Campbell, who will lead the Boston office of Shook, join the firm in August. The Northeast addition follows the opening of new Shook offices in Atlanta and Los Angeles, allowing the firm to serve its health, science and technology clients from 15 distinct markets.

"Part of our strategic plan has always been to grow in the Northeast, where many of our clients are headquartered," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough , who divides her time between Washington, D.C. and Kansas City. "With offices in Philadelphia and D.C., Boston was a natural next step. We searched for the right attorneys to better serve clients and align with our firm culture. We are confident Tom, Rich and the rest of the group will perfectly complement our environmental, toxic tort and complex litigators."

"We are very excited to be joining a science-driven firm like Shook, capable of finding solutions to some of the country's most contentious and complex cases," stated Goutman, who has represented a global chemical manufacturer in complex litigation.

New Attorneys in Boston:

Managing Partner Richard Campbell will help grow the Boston office and serve clients in high-stakes toxic tort and environmental litigation. He previously has represented clients in heavy equipment, aviation and automotive manufacturing;

Of Counsel Brandon Arber brings experience in complex business disputes and will focus on environmental and toxic tort litigation matters;

Of Counsel Melissa Nott Davis serves clients in high-stakes environmental and toxic tort litigation. She has counseled clients in complex business and intellectual property matters spanning a wide variety of industries including life sciences, pharma/biotech, consumer products and technology, among others;

Of Counsel Stephen Hansen brings experience representing companies in complex environmental mass torts and large-scale consumer and employment class actions across the country;

Associate Alan Y. Wong is a litigator who will advocate for clients with environmental and toxic tort litigation matters, and other areas.

New Attorneys in Philadelphia

Partner Thomas Goutman defends corporations in environmental and toxic tort litigation, class action and product liability matters. Goutman is recognized as a leading authority in his areas of law and is on the forefront of making new laws and testing innovative theories in court for his clients;

Partner David Haase focuses on toxic tort and environmental litigation, in addition to the automotive industry and high-exposure product liability claims across many industries;

Partner Kim Kocher focuses on appellate advocacy and litigation in her diverse practice. At Shook, she will serve environmental, health care and product liability clients as well as handle business litigation and civil rights matters;*

Partner Rosemary Schnall focuses on product liability as well as toxic tort and environmental litigation. She prepares global environmental clients for trial and is part of the trial team in the courtroom.*

"We are really pleased to bring this highly skilled environmental and toxic tort litigation team to Shook and the growing Philadelphia office," stated Shook's Philadelphia Managing Partner Sean Wajert. "We have known of Tom and his team's reputations for years. They are respected nationally and will provide great value for our clients."

"It's exciting to be launching a Boston office for Shook," stated Campbell. "I look forward to working with this team of renowned litigators from across the country."

Shook Partners Mark Anstoetter and Dave Erickson co-lead the firm's Environmental & Toxic Tort Litigation Practice. The firm has successfully handled environmental and toxic tort cases in state and federal courts and administrative tribunals across the country. Anstoetter and Erickson oversee a team of Shook lawyers, and analysts who monitor industry trends and legislative and regulatory developments. Shook Ph.D.s and scientists research and monitor the latest scientific developments in this area and others.

*Kocher and Schnall start later, in mid-August.

