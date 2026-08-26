Shoot 360 Makes New Jersey Debut with Jersey Shore Opening September 12

Global Basketball Franchise Brings Tech-Powered, Gamified and Immersive Training to The Garden State

OCEAN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the leader in technology-powered basketball training, will open its first New Jersey location along the Jersey Shore on September 12. Located at 3601 Sunset Ave in Ocean Township, the new training facility will bring an immersive basketball training experience to athletes of all ages and skill levels.

Local Entrepreneur Brings Shoot 360 to the Jersey Shore

Shoot 360 Jersey Shore is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Kevin Sullivan. With a professional background in corporate finance and commercial real estate investment management, Sullivan decided to pursue entrepreneurship in search of more purposeful work that would leave a positive impact on his young son and the local community. A lifelong New York Knicks and Villanova Wildcats basketball enthusiast, Sullivan was drawn to Shoot 360's innovative technology training experience, which gives athletes access to the same advanced tools used by D1 athletes and NBA teams, as well as the brand's culture of encouragement. By bringing the first Shoot 360 to New Jersey, Sullivan is fulfilling his dream of business ownership while creating a positive environment where athletes of all ages can develop their skills, have fun and be a part of friendly competition.

"Basketball has always been a passion of mine, and when I discovered Shoot 360, I saw an opportunity to bring something truly unique to New Jersey," said Sullivan. "Whether athletes are looking to take their game to the next level or just have fun with friends, we've built a space where everyone feels like they have a home court. We're excited to officially open our doors and see the community make Shoot 360 their own."

Celebrate the Founding Members Weekend with Special Deals and Family Fun

The September 12th and 13th celebration will feature light refreshments and snacks, shooting competitions and raffle for prizes while providing new and prospective members an overview on the technology, training plans and other offerings. Families can also benefit from discounted memberships through Founding Members Weekend (limited to the first 50 Hall of Fame and All Star members), including:

Hall of Fame Membership $169/month for a 12-month commitment Unlimited visits per month with group classes included 50% off membership fee for the second month $1 enrollment fee ($39 in savings) Free Jersey Shore Founding Member t-shirt Priority onboarding

All Star Membership $199/month for a 3-month commitment Unlimited visits per month with group classes included 50% off membership fee for the second month $40 enrollment fee Free Jersey Shore Founding Member t-shirt Priority onboarding

Pro Membership $159/ month for a 3-month commitment Eight visits per month with group classes available at a discounted cost $40 enrollment fee Priority onboarding



Inside the New Ocean Township Facility

Shoot 360 Jersey Shore will feature 12,000 square feet of training space, including six skills courts, six shooting courts, a NBA sized half court, a large conference/team room and 1,000 square foot mezzanine space to change the way basketball players in Ocean Township train, compete and connect.

Shoot 360 is a leader in basketball innovation and skill development, providing athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training. The same Shoot 360 advanced ball detection technology is used by nearly every NBA team, as well as over 100 collegiate basketball programs. Through a unique combination of interactive technology and physical activity, the Shoot 360 experience measures participants' skillset and uses performance data to help identify ways they can improve their game. The brand's proprietary software tracks and measures skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting to give athletes instant feedback on their performance to get better, faster.

In pursuit of the brand's mission to grow the game of basketball globally, the international franchise has caught the attention of NBA and WNBA stars as well, boasting high-profile owners and investors, include Trae Young, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Rodney Stuckey, Thad Young, Zaza Pachulia and Peyton Siva.

The Jersey Shore location will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 848-217-2170, [email protected] or https://www.shoot360.com/jersey-shore.



To learn more about Shoot 360 and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://shoot360franchise.com/ .

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com.

Media Contact: Charlotte Whittier, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 240-704-0500

SOURCE Shoot 360