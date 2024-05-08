Shoot, Score, Swim! Ledge Unveils Revolutionary Poolside Basketball Hoop, Just in Time for Summer

Pioneer of the in-pool furniture category introduces Hoopstr™ premium basketball hoop and expands best-selling Laze™ Floats Collection to round out backyard games collection

KATY, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledge (Ledge Loungers, Inc.), the pioneer of the in-pool furniture category and leading manufacturer of in-pool loungers, outdoor furniture and backyard games, today unveiled three new product innovations: Hoopstr™, a sleek yet sturdy poolside basketball hoop with best-in-class mobility, and Laze Noodle and Laze Doodle pool floats. All three products are made in the U.S.A. with the highest quality materials and feature Ledge's timeless design aesthetic and weatherproof construction to deliver an unparalleled backyard experience.

The new Hoopstr™ from Ledge.

"Whether you are poolside in your own backyard oasis or at a 5-star resort, we believe the perfect day is spent outside, connecting with family and friends over a lounge in the pool or a friendly game of basketball, and we are committed to helping people make the most of their time in the sun," says Chris Scherzinger, Ledge CEO. "Our goal is to constantly reinvent and rethink how families connect and make memories in their backyard. With our latest products, each were developed to inspire fun and relaxation and get people outside to enjoy more meaningful moments together."

Product highlights include:

Hoopstr ™ ($699) —From courtside to poolside, this sleek yet sturdy basketball hoop will add excitement to any outdoor space while promoting friendly competition in style. It debuted as an official partner of Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships, and quickly surpassed demand expectations during "pre-order," making it part of Ledge's top 10 most popular products before the product officially went live. Constructed of high quality, UV20-rated resin, the Hoopstr™ is designed to withstand harsh chemicals and UV rays and last for years. Unlike conventional models, it also features wheels for easy repositioning and built-in storage for the ball — a slam dunk for convenience. The new, go-to choice for backyard ballers will have everyone blowing their competition out of the water since the hoop can be used on the edge of the pool, on the sun ledge, or on the backyard patio or grass. The Hoopstr™ is available for purchase at LedgeLoungers.com.





Like all Ledge products, the new innovations are made in the U.S.A. and carry the same brand promise of superior quality and durability. Its understated designs are equally as at home at the trendiest 5-star resorts, hotels and cruise liners as they are in any backyard setting.

To learn more about Ledge and its products, or to find a nearby showroom or a dealer near you, visit www.ledgeloungers.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT LEDGE

Ledge is an American original outdoor brand that created the in-pool luxury furniture category and has been the standard of excellence for interior designers, 5-star resorts, pool builders and millions of happy homeowners since 2011. We are committed to innovating the best-in-class, long-lasting, quality products that embraces the value of personal rejuvenation, family time and entertainment. We continue to innovate and enrich the best parts of life by crafting the personal oasis of connection and reflection in the homes of our consumers. Proudly based in Katy, TX, Ledge products are a step above and sold in design showrooms across the U.S. as well at www.ledgeloungers.com.

