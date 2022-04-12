Latha Narayannan, Co-Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairperson, Brian McCann, Chairperson, and Kevin Lee, Uma Meyyappan and Dawna Taylor as Directors.

BAY AREA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shooting Stars Foundation (SSF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that empowers youth to break the cycle of generational poverty through STEM education. Founded in 2015, SSF has since grown to serve over 1,000 US students with STEM educational programs and sponsored over 600 eligible university students pursuing STEM majors in India and Kenya. SSF is funded by generous personal donors, corporate sponsors, and educational grants.

Shooting Stars Foundation Creates Inaugural Governing Board of Directors to Increase Program Growth and Student Impact

The first SSF Governing Board has been established to help the organization scale for greater impact across many more programs and scholars – with a particular focus on underserved youth in the United States and eligible university students in India. The inaugural Governing Board brings a wealth of experience:

Latha Narayannan , Co-Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairperson: Currently AVP of IT Applications at Netscout, where she has been working in various IT and leadership roles for over 15 years.

The Board members are responsible to provide process and accountability to all stakeholders, add professional ideas to help run and scale the foundation effectively, and leverage relationships to grow impact. The Board is seeking to expand up to 10 members to further broaden the experience, build special committees, and support new growth opportunities.

"Shooting Stars Foundation has grown from a small high-school project to create hundreds of engineers, computer programmers, and doctors around the world, as well as instill the curiosity for technology in thousands of underserved students" said Latha Narayannan, Co-Founder, CEO, and Vice-Chairperson. "The generosity and impact of our volunteers, donors and sponsors has overwhelmed my heart and motivated me, our volunteers, and staff to help even more people. I am grateful for the amazing people joining me in our inaugural Board of Directors and look forward to working with them to scale our impact."

Brian McCann, Chairperson of the Board, added, "The Shooting Stars mission to break the cycle of generational poverty through STEM education is powerful and focused. SSF deserves more attention on process, programs, systems, and people to have a an even greater impact, so I welcome the opportunity to lead the Board of Directors and enable Latha to grow her operational plan."

About Shooting Stars Foundation

