ShootProof Steps In With Gallery and Service Support for Couples and Photographers Impacted by the Sudden Shuttering of Glasser Images

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShootProof, an all-in-one photography platform for photographers, has stepped in to offer free access to Glasser Images clients and their important photos. The galleries will be available for the photo sessions completed prior to the closing of Glasser Images.

Upon hearing about the challenges clients and photographers were facing in gaining access to their photos from Glasser Images, ShootProof reached out to offer support. ShootProof is assisting in getting images electronically delivered to the affected clients through their gallery software. ShootProof is expecting to be able to connect thousands of former Glasser Images clients with their photos.

"ShootProof was created by photographers to help families capture and preserve life's most precious memories. It's at the heart of everything we do," noted ShootProof CEO Stephen Marshall. "We understand, intrinsically, the passion and emotion that goes into documenting these milestone events - from the perspective of the families and photographers alike. We are happy to be able to help provide some solutions and peace-of-mind for those impacted."

Through their corporate giving program called Galleries for Good, ShootProof will host the photo galleries, including free downloads, for impacted Glasser Images clients for free for one year. ShootProof will also unlock all old galleries within the Glasser Images account so former Glasser Images clients can have access to their digital images. For extra measure, clients can use ShootProof's new Print Store to easily create photo gifts and personalized keepsakes.

On the photographer side, ShootProof is offering to help these small business owners with a free year of ShootProof's 5000 Photo Plan (a value of $204) to any photographer that was employed or subcontracted by Glasser Images.

"ShootProof efforts are providing reassurance twofold, for impacted clients, as well as photographers," noted Ashtyn Goheen, owner and photographer at Ashtyn M Photo . "As a photographer, I understand the importance of my client's photos. Those are priceless memories. I feel relieved that there will be an efficient way to deliver those photos to the clients affected. I'm encouraged to see a business like ShootProof step up in the way that they have."

Clients and photographers who have been impacted by the closure of Glasser Images can find out more information about the plan for delivery of images by visiting shootproof.com/glasser .

About ShootProof

ShootProof is a leading provider of online gallery software, sales, and business management tools for professional and semi-professional photographers around the world. The user-friendly platform enables photographers to share and sell their photos in customizable galleries and apps, and deliver a better client experience with digital downloads, proofing, printing, and more. ShootProof serves hundreds of thousands of photographers in 38 countries.

Last month, ShootProof launched Print Store, a one click portal for photo clients to design photo gifts, unlocking new revenue streams for hundreds of thousands of small business photographers while fostering a continued connection with their clients.

