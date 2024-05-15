SHOP AMERICA'S MOST RELIABLE LINE OF HOME APPLIANCES AND SAVE BIG WITH LG'S MEMORIAL DAY PROMOTIONS

LG Offers 'Buy More, Save More' Promotion on Top-Rated Kitchen and Cleaning Appliances

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Memorial Day with unbeatable savings on America's most reliable line of home appliances from ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA. From May 16 to June 5, customers can discover incredible deals on top-rated kitchen, laundry and cleaning appliances, and elevate their home with LG's latest innovations. Customers can also save an additional $200-$600 when bundling 2-4 eligible kitchen and laundry appliances1. It's the perfect time to upgrade and get ready for summer while enjoying some of the best deals of the year.

Getting Ready for Summer Hosting

This Memorial Day, celebrate with LG's ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators and dishwashers, top rated for their performance, all while not sacrificing efficiency and sleek design. Take advantage of this year's amazing Memorial Day discounts on kitchen appliances including:

LG's 27-cubic-foot Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator (LRFLC2706S), with savings up to $900 off MSRP, retailing for $1,599 . Enjoy 25 percent more space 2 in a sleek counter-depth design. Experience LG's Cool Guard Interior and Linear Cooling™ technology, designed to help keep groceries cool and fresh.

off MSRP, retailing for . Enjoy 25 percent more space in a sleek counter-depth design. Experience LG's Cool Guard Interior and Linear Cooling™ technology, designed to help keep groceries cool and fresh. LG's Top-Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ (LDTH5554S) delivers LG's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle, ensuring sparkling clean dishes. Get it now for $200 off MSRP, retailing for $849 .

Bundle and Save on Dynamic Kitchen Duo

Experience LG's over-the-range microwaves and ENERGY STAR certified LG induction ranges for cutting-edge savings without sacrificing performance, convenience, or style. Use the ThinQ® app to connect a compatible "Wi-Fi"-enabled LG microwave and range for automatic paring convenience.

The 6.3-cubic-foot Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView® (LSIL6336F) utilizes induction technology for fast and efficient cooking. Impress guests with four types of cooking including Induction Cooktop, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide for perfectly cooked dishes. Featuring a sleek and custom built-in look, the induction range is now available for $2,499 ( $500 off MSRP).

( off MSRP). Now available for $499 ( $100 off MSRP), the 2.1-cubic-foot Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with ExtendaVent®2.0 & EasyClean (MVEL2137F) provides foolproof cooking with 6 auto cook settings, humidity-sensing technology, and Scan-to-Cook feature ensuring perfect cooking every time.3

Bundle any eligible model range with an over-the-range microwave for an additional $200 in savings valid through June 30.4

Make Cleanup A Breeze with Top-Rated Laundry & Cleaning Appliances

Customers can elevate their cleaning routines after a summer gathering with LG's most top rated washers and dryers, and vacuums with smart features designed to maximize cleaning power.

Fit more into every load with LG's new Mega Capacity Smart Top Load Washers (WT8405CB, WT8600CB), in 5.3- and 5.5-cubic feet, respectively. AI technology selects the optimal wash setting and EasyUnload™ offers an ergonomic design for increased convenience. The washers now retail for $849 and $1,099 respectively ( $250 - $200 off MSRP).

and respectively ( - off MSRP). Run fewer loads with LG's 7.3-cubic-foot Ultra Large capacity Rear Control Electric / Gas Dryers with LG EasyLoad™ Door (DLEX8600BE, DLGX8601) now retailing for $1,099 and $1,199 respectively (both $200 off MSRP). The dryers feature AI Fabric Sensors, Smart Pairing™ technology, and LG's dual-opening EasyLoad™ door for easy and convenient drying.

and respectively (both off MSRP). The dryers feature AI Fabric Sensors, Smart Pairing™ technology, and LG's dual-opening EasyLoad™ door for easy and convenient drying. The CordZero™ All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty, Power Mop Pro & Dual Floor Max Nozzles (A949KTMS) features powerful suction performance across multiple floor types, Auto Empty feature, Kompressor™ technology, and two rechargeable batteries for 200 minutes of uninterrupted performance.5 Available now for $799.99 ( $199.01 off MSRP).

For more details on offers and to shop all of LG's 2024 Memorial Day deals, visit www. lg.com/us/promotions.

