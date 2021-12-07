Shop Bed Bath & Beyond For Last-Minute Gifts And Home Holiday Prep

"We know holiday shopping and hosting can be both fun and overwhelming," said Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond EVP and Chief Customer Officer. "With our expanded gift guides and expert tips from the Home, Happier Team , combined with amazing deals, same-day delivery and curbside pickup options - plus free standard shipping and weekly exclusive member offers throughout the season with a Beyond+ trial membership - our goal is to make the holiday shopping experience more enjoyable and easy, right up to the last minute."

2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Conveniently organized by top gift ideas and categories, price points, gift recipient, and interests, the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide makes finding the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for everyone on the list a snap, even if searching at the last-minute.

Some of this season's most popular items include:

Holiday Gift Guides are also conveniently organized by price point, which allows shoppers to easily stay within budget.

Home, Happier™ Team Gift Picks

Still unsure where to start and in need of some additional gift inspiration? Bed Bath & Beyond's Home, Happier Team is sharing ideas and tips based on what they're loving this season to seamlessly guide shoppers through the holidays. The Home, Happier Team features experts who are ready to help make this the best holiday yet, including culinary personality Katie Lee Biegel, interior designer Jeremiah Brent, storage and organization expert Eryn Donaldson, and sleep wellness specialist Dr. Shelby Harris.

Home, Happier Team gift picks include:

For more ideas from the Holiday, Happier Team covering cooking, decor, sleep, and organization, check out the Bed Bath & Beyond blog here and the YouTube channel.

Gift Cards

Gift cards are the perfect solution for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards are available in various denominations, with no fee, no expiration and they can be emailed within minutes of purchase for those truly last-minute gifting needs. Visit the site to learn more.

Free Trial Beyond+ Membership

Now through Dec. 31, 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a free Beyond+ trial membership for anyone who enrolls in the Beyond+® loyalty program, which offers 20 percent off all purchases, free standard shipping on every order, early access to promotions and discounted design services at Decorist. Check out the Beyond+ program page for more information.

Easier Ways to Shop In-Store and Online

A new digital "universal cart" allows holiday shoppers to easily cross-browse and shop products when visiting Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values online. Customers can now search an expanded selection of items across categories and place selections in one master cart, streamlining the shopping process.

Additionally, same-day delivery and contactless curbside and store pickup options make getting last-minute holiday items a breeze this year. For customers planning to shop in-store, most Bed Bath & Beyond locations will remain open until 6PM on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. Visit the store locator page on the Bed Bath & Beyond website for more information on holiday store hours in your area.

Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app makes shopping on the go and in-store faster, smarter and easier. In addition to organizing all offers in one easy-to-access coupon wallet, customers can use the product scanner in store to check prices, reviews and details, quickly locate items in the store map, check in for store pick-up, and more. The app's Scan & Buy™ feature allows shoppers to seamlessly skip the checkout line. To download the mobile app, click here.

No matter how large a shopper's basket, purchasing is convenient at Bed Bath & Beyond with a range of buy now, pay later payment options. Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal allow customers to shop now and pay for their purchase over four easy installments. With the Bed Bath & Beyond credit card, shoppers earn five percent back in rewards for every $1 spent at Bed Bath & Beyond and its family of brands.

For the latest on holiday gifts, please visit bedbathandbeyond.com.

