Shop Bed Bath & Beyond For Last-Minute Gifts And Home Holiday Prep
Same-Day Delivery, Free Beyond+ Membership and an Enhanced Mobile App Make Gift-Giving and Getting Homes Guest-Ready Easy and Convenient
Online Gift Guides and Top Gift Picks from Home, Happier Team Experts Offer Inspiration for Crossing Every Name Off the List
Dec 07, 2021, 08:00 ET
UNION, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) is the perfect place to find last-minute gifts for every budget and everything needed to get homes holiday-ready this season. Inspiration abounds in the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide offering creative ideas at every price and interest, including stocking stuffers, host gifts and everyday items for pampering and self-care. From an enhanced mobile shopping app and same-day delivery to a free trial Beyond+ membership, which includes 20 percent off all purchases and free standard shipping all season long, customer-friendly services at Bed Bath & Beyond make it easy and affordable to get items in time for the holiday.
"We know holiday shopping and hosting can be both fun and overwhelming," said Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond EVP and Chief Customer Officer. "With our expanded gift guides and expert tips from the Home, Happier Team, combined with amazing deals, same-day delivery and curbside pickup options - plus free standard shipping and weekly exclusive member offers throughout the season with a Beyond+ trial membership - our goal is to make the holiday shopping experience more enjoyable and easy, right up to the last minute."
2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Conveniently organized by top gift ideas and categories, price points, gift recipient, and interests, the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide makes finding the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for everyone on the list a snap, even if searching at the last-minute.
Some of this season's most popular items include:
- For the Self-Care Enthusiast
- Revlon One Step Hair Dryer
- Haven™ Waffle Organic Cotton Robe
- Sharper Image® Powerboost Go Deep Tissue Massager
- For the Foodie
- Caraway Ceramic Nonstick Aluminum 12-Piece Cookware Set
- SodaStream® Terra Sparkling Water Maker
- Our Table™ Preston 6-Piece Mixologist Set
- For The Home
- iRobot® Roomba® i3 (3150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum
- Simply Smart Home PhotoShare 8-Inch Smart Frame
- Blink by Amazon 1-Pack Mini Indoor Camera
- Nestwell™ Pima Cotton Sateen 500-Thread-Count Sheet Set
- For Kids
Holiday Gift Guides are also conveniently organized by price point, which allows shoppers to easily stay within budget.
- Gifts under $25
- Studio 3B™ Candle Collection
- Oster® Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener
- UGG® Dawson Tipped Faux Fur Tablet Pouf
- Gifts under $50
- Therapedic® 12 lb. Weighted Blanket
- All-Clad Nonstick Hard-Anodized 2-Piece Fry Pan Set
- Our Table™ Preston Barware Collection
- Gifts under $100
- Keurig® K-Mini Plus™ Single Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker
- Sharper Image® Calming Cozy™ Massaging Heated Wrap with Sherpa Lining
- PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo
- Gifts over $100
Home, Happier™ Team Gift Picks
Still unsure where to start and in need of some additional gift inspiration? Bed Bath & Beyond's Home, Happier Team is sharing ideas and tips based on what they're loving this season to seamlessly guide shoppers through the holidays. The Home, Happier Team features experts who are ready to help make this the best holiday yet, including culinary personality Katie Lee Biegel, interior designer Jeremiah Brent, storage and organization expert Eryn Donaldson, and sleep wellness specialist Dr. Shelby Harris.
Home, Happier Team gift picks include:
- Katie Lee Biegel: "You can make so many delicious items in the Ninja® Foodi™ 8-in-1 digital air fry oven with a lot less mess."
- Jeremiah Brent: "This Studio 3B™ Chunky Knit Throw Blanket feels exactly like your favorite chunky cardigan!"
- Eryn Donaldson: "Getting a vacuum for the holidays is a great surprise, and this Shark® Wandvac System™ Cordless Stick Vacuum is a space saver."
- Dr. Shelby Harris: "The Hatch Restore smart sleep assistant is the most ingenious gift ever—an alarm clock that wakes you with light rather than loud noise."
For more ideas from the Holiday, Happier Team covering cooking, decor, sleep, and organization, check out the Bed Bath & Beyond blog here and the YouTube channel.
Gift Cards
Gift cards are the perfect solution for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards are available in various denominations, with no fee, no expiration and they can be emailed within minutes of purchase for those truly last-minute gifting needs. Visit the site to learn more.
Free Trial Beyond+ Membership
Now through Dec. 31, 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a free Beyond+ trial membership for anyone who enrolls in the Beyond+® loyalty program, which offers 20 percent off all purchases, free standard shipping on every order, early access to promotions and discounted design services at Decorist. Check out the Beyond+ program page for more information.
Easier Ways to Shop In-Store and Online
A new digital "universal cart" allows holiday shoppers to easily cross-browse and shop products when visiting Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values online. Customers can now search an expanded selection of items across categories and place selections in one master cart, streamlining the shopping process.
Additionally, same-day delivery and contactless curbside and store pickup options make getting last-minute holiday items a breeze this year. For customers planning to shop in-store, most Bed Bath & Beyond locations will remain open until 6PM on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. Visit the store locator page on the Bed Bath & Beyond website for more information on holiday store hours in your area.
Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app makes shopping on the go and in-store faster, smarter and easier. In addition to organizing all offers in one easy-to-access coupon wallet, customers can use the product scanner in store to check prices, reviews and details, quickly locate items in the store map, check in for store pick-up, and more. The app's Scan & Buy™ feature allows shoppers to seamlessly skip the checkout line. To download the mobile app, click here.
No matter how large a shopper's basket, purchasing is convenient at Bed Bath & Beyond with a range of buy now, pay later payment options. Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal allow customers to shop now and pay for their purchase over four easy installments. With the Bed Bath & Beyond credit card, shoppers earn five percent back in rewards for every $1 spent at Bed Bath & Beyond and its family of brands.
For the latest on holiday gifts, please visit bedbathandbeyond.com.
About the Company
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.
SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond
