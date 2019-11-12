Shop Black Week Is Projected to Set Historical Numbers for Black Businesses

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on early projections, Shop Black Week is slated to be the biggest movement for Black people in 25 years. Shop Black Week simply asks every American to support Black-owned businesses by making at least one purchase. "What we believe is that if every American made a purchase, no matter how small or big, most Black-owned businesses wouldn't be able to handle the increase, providing evidence that by supporting Black-owned businesses on a regular basis, we could permanently and systematically change the economic condition of the Black community forever," according to Carla Tillman, PhD, Shop Black Week's Media Strategist.

Nearly 150 groups have designated November 22 to 29 as Shop Black Week, a time of supporting Black-owned businesses. Aysha Jackson, Shop Black Week's Lead Coordinator, indicates that "we will need involvement from everyone to make history; so, after you make your purchases, please #shopblackweek and #SBW2019 and tell us about your purchases including business names, locations, dates and photos." "No time in recent history has so many different types of organizations come together for a single cause," says Charles H. DeBow, III, Vice President Programs, National Black Chamber of Commerce.

After months of organizing, this nationwide campaign, spread through social media, has amassed well over a million participants based on counts of members, subscribers and followers, according to organizers, but they request everyone to keep sharing the information until the campaign ends. Maggie Anderson, Author of OUR BLACK YEAR and Founder of the Empowerment Experiment Foundation believes that Shop Black Week will be the biggest economic movement of all time as there is already participation in all 50 states.

Organizers want to document this historical movement, so they ask everyone to participate because everyone has a role to play. As a show of solidarity, you can register as an organization, a business or an official supporter at their website, shopblackweek.org. Organizers dream goal is to have larger entities, corporations, celebrities and politicians join in as Official Supporters. "Corporations want our dollars, celebrities want our viewership and politicians want our votes; so, it's only fair that they give us their support during this movement as well," according to Phillip W. Dunn, CEO at A Seat At The Table, LLC. To encourage their support, organizers are asking individuals to tweet at your favorite celebrities and politicians asking them to support Shop Black Week.

