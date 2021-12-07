Shop Black Week Starts Friday, December 10, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shop Black Week (SBW) campaign encourages every American to make at least one purchase from a Black-owned business during the week of the campaign. The campaign will run from December 10-17th as well as throughout the holiday season. In previous years, the campaign would start in November and end on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. However, this caused head-to-head competition with the Thanksgiving holiday and the Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday campaigns. This year, organizers decided to push the start of the campaign off for a couple of weeks to measure the difference in impact.

Shop Black Week 2021

For 2021, nearly 200 groups have designated December 10 to 17 as "Shop Black Week," a time of supporting Black-owned businesses. Aysha Jackson, SBW's Lead Coordinator, indicates that "we believe that every person now recognizes the need to support Black-owned businesses." She encourages consumers to "show your support during the campaign and continue to show your support afterwards." "My hope is that the number of supporters continue to increase each year until supporting Black-owned businesses becomes a way of life," says SBW's National Director, Carla Tillman, PhD.

Everyone making a purchase from a Black-owned business during SBW December 10-17th should #shopblackweek on all social media platforms and let everyone know about any purchases including business names, locations, dates and photos. Find Black-owned businesses to support by reviewing the SBW Directory at shopblackweek.org.

Media Contact:

Latoya Meshell

[email protected]

(833) 991-0911

SOURCE Shop Black Week