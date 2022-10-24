Shop like a Pro with the Tastings.com 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Find, sip, and gift the best drinks for everyone on your list in one shot.

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastings.com, the official review site of the Beverage Testing Institute, is gifting savvy holiday revelers with their Holiday Gift Guide that features hundreds of award-winning adult beverages to help them better plan their parties and upgrade their gift giving, all while impressing their friends, family, and co-workers with tasty drink discoveries.

2022 Tastings.com Holiday Gift Guide

The Tastings.com Holiday Gift Guide is a colorful, eye-catching flip book that features top-rated and perfect-for-presents spirits, wines, beers, ready-to-drink cocktails, sakes, ciders, and mixers from BTI's expert reviews in 2022. The guide also serves up some delicious holiday-inspired drinks that are perfect for around the house and a few personal holiday stories from their expert panelists.

Considered the nation's leading adult beverage testing and review organization, BTI taste tests thousands of beverages annually, is accredited by the American Society for Testing and Materials for its scientifically based blind tasting standards, and is universally recognized for independence, integrity, and consistency. Ratings and reviews from BTI have catapulted brands like Grey Goose and Pappy Van Winkle into the pantheon of the world's most successful brands. Julian P. Van Winkle has said of BTI, "Every time we received a high rating from BTI over the years, interest increased for our brand. We owe a lot to Beverage Testing Institute for our success."

Their Tastings.com Holiday Gift Guide makes finding and purchasing unique wines, beers and spirits super simple and virtually foolproof. With just a click on a product from the guide you go to the full review page on Tastings.com where their "Buy-It-Now" button allows consumers to buy any item featured in the guide via links to retailer sites. Throughout the guide you will find "Best Buy" beverages that offer exceptional score to price ratios, so that you can drink like a connoisseur without spending a ton of coin.

According to Andrew Moldenhauer, BTI's Director of Content & Education, "Because BTI assembles dozens of leading experts to assess products based on consumer appeal, quality, and typicity, you know that the Tastings.com Holiday Gift Guide is a great way to elevate your home tastings and discover many of the best and most interesting products in their categories without having to sift through advertising spin or just rely on one writer's sense of taste."

Items featured in the Holiday Gift Guide were blindly judged and scientifically vetted based on merit alone by BTI's panels of beverage industry experts. The guide features many of BTI's recently announced "Best of Year Awards" like Larceny Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (2022 Best Straight Bourbon Whiskey), Evan Williams Egg Nog Cream Liqueur (2022 Top 2 Cream Liqueurs), and Le Chemin Du Roi NV Brut Rosé (2022 Best Champagne Brut Rose), Grand Marnier (France) Cuvée Du Centenaire Liqueur (2022 Best Flavored Brandy Liqueur ), Philip Mead Traditional Sweet Mead (2022 Top 2 Traditional Meads) and the Midleton Dair Ghaelach Kylebeg Wood Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey (2022 Best Whiskey of the Year).

Put a bow on it and call it a wrap with Tastings.com's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Beverage suppliers and marketers that would like to be considered for next year's gift guide, should submit their brands now for BTI's 2023 beverage reviews here:

Spirits, RTDs, and Mixers

Wines, Ciders, Meads

Beers

To learn more about BTI visit https://bevtest.com/

Contact:

Andrew Moldenhauer

773.930.4080

[email protected]

SOURCE Beverage Testing Institute