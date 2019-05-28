'Shop like a Queen' everywhere with the new Klarna App

Currently Klarna is the only alternative payment method in the US to offer consumers the ability to pay later everywhere in four equal installments with zero interest and fees, versus competitors' capabilities to shop with only specifically integrated merchants. While Klarna has its own strong network of affiliated merchants, it is now opening its service to consumers across all merchants via the Klarna App – inclusive of those that may not employ an alternative payment option and those that may have a competitor program.

Additional App features include the ability to create a cross-platform wishlist, price drop notifications, and exclusive fashion, beauty, and lifestyle shopping inspiration from editorial and influencer created content. These aspects aim to help shoppers today, considering that 67% of millennials do not have credit cards and spend up to 6 hours a week searching for fashion inspiration or price comparisons.

The App aligns with Klarna's already established 'smoooth' payments and seamless integration into ecommerce platforms within a retailer's check out. It marks another way for consumers to access Klarna's popular product in the US - the ability the pay with short-term fixed installments.

"The demand for personalized shopping and ease of transactions are no longer trends in retail - they are now requirements," said Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Streamlining the digital shopping experience, from product searches to point of sale, allows consumers to not only take control of their purchases and on their terms – it also enables diverse, curated styles. With that said, it is a perfect fit to launch the 'Shop Like a Queen' initiative to encourage Klarna's mission of consumer self-empowerment."

On Saturday, May 25th this new App offering launched around RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019, which provided an amazing opportunity for fans to meet with world-famous RuPaul's Drag Race Queens, celebrities and stars. Klarna's 'Shop like a Queen' is partnering with icons Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, and Violet Chachki, who will showcase the benefits of shopping to create their looks with Klarna via App exclusive content and competitions.

"Creating experiential engagement around the launch of the App is our goal," said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. "For one month, the queens will use the Klarna App to shop and create fierce custom looks and demonstrate the consumer benefits first-hand – especially considering the wide range of elements needed. These are some of the most inspiring shoppers with such a strong point of view, all consumers should be able to achieve their own self-expression in an inspiring, accessible way and we simply aim to make that experience a joy. The visual world of the queen community resonates with the Klarna brand, as well as their hugely loyal and engaged following align perfectly with our approach."

"When it comes to creating a drag look, it's like solving a puzzle," said Drag Queen Icon, Kim Chi. "There are so many pieces from so many different stores - wigs, shoes, and duct tape - it's a lot of time and work to go from one place to the next. Klarna lets me get all the pieces I need from one place with the App and from any store, so then I can put it together and help me complete my fabulous puzzle!"

Culminating on June 28th, the smoooth looks created over the month will be revealed during a special New York City Pride show where the five Queens will perform exclusively together. The show will also be live streamed on the Klarna App. Additional activations and events will take place during the Columbus, Ohio Pride Festival on June 15th.

Download the Klarna App to 'Shop like a Queen' via Google Play and Apple itunes. For more information, visit www.klarna.com . Follow along with the Queens through the month of June to get exclusive updates and content from #ShopLikeAQueen @klarna.usa @ageofaquaria @asiaoharaland @kimchi_chic @naomismalls @violetchachki

