Shop LIT Live Teams Up With Women-Owned Beauty Brands: Covey and Joanna Vargas Skin Care

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop LIT Live , the social media-powered shopping app, today announced exciting new partnerships with skincare brands Covey and Joanna Vargas Skin Care. With the new partnerships, Shop LIT Live will offer consumers the ability to discover products from both brands and interact directly with their founders.

Covey's line of skincare products will launch on the platform on Tuesday, July 20th with Joanna Vargas Skin Care closely following on Friday, July 23rd. To kick off the partnerships, consumers will be invited to tune into interactive livestreams hosted by Emily DiDonato, supermodel and Covey Co-Founder, and Joanna Vargas, celebrity esthetician and Joanna Vargas Founder. Each livestream will feature their innovative skincare regimens, beauty hacks, and easy to follow product demonstrations, which can be purchased in real time on the Shop LIT Live app.

With its futuristic livestream shopping capabilities, Shop LIT Live aims to provide consumers with an unparalleled online shopping experience that showcases the modern way of discovering and buying new products. Consumers can shop from the comfort and convenience of their homes, but still enjoy the social interactions and real-time Q&As of being in a store. All the benefits of in-person shopping without any of the hassle.

"We are thrilled to have Covey and Joanna Vargas join Shop LIT Live and offer their products through our livestream shopping platform," says Toby Zhang, CEO of Shop LIT Live. "With beauty continuously being at the forefront of technology and innovation, we could not ask for two better brands to continue our mission in enabling consumers to seamlessly shop and discover new products."

Along with Shop LIT Live, Covey and Joanna Vargas share a passion for innovation and cultivating great customer experiences. These new partnerships will continue to expand Shop LIT Live's reach across the beauty industry to further cement itself in the digital shopping space and influence the retail world. Moreover, it reflects the industry's need for more immersive, digital experiences to keep up with the consumer demand for personalization and authenticity.

"As a model and content creator, I can't wait to use this platform as another creative outlet to help grow Covey," says Emily DiDonato, supermodel and Co-Founder of Covey. "We are a community-bred brand, and engineered Covey's formulas based on what consumers were talking about and asking for across my platforms and through our product reviews. We are so excited to test out livestream shopping as another way to engage with the Covey community."

The platform partners with a curated group of creators who provides real product reviews, fun product demonstrations, and expert advice and tips. Because they can connect directly with the audience through the app, answering questions live and addressing shoppers' concerns, these creators help the consumers to build trust in the brands. Another way for brands to leverage the platform is to go live themselves and make that connection to the consumer even more direct and engaging – especially if the brand has a great founder story in the cases of Covey and Joanna Vargas.

"I am really excited to join the SLL platform because I love connecting directly with the consumer," says Joanna Vargas – Celebrity Facialist, Founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care and Author of "Glow From Within". "My favorite part of being an esthetician is being able to connect with my clients, discovering their needs and wants and curating a skincare routine for them. SLL facilitates a connection that you can't necessarily get via DM."

With a shared commitment to serving and celebrating their customers, the companies look forward to building this new long-term union.

Shop LIT Live's livestream with Emily DiDonato of Covey will begin on Tuesday, July 20th at 7pm ET. The platform's livestream with Joanna Vargas will begin on Friday, July 23rd at 2pm ET.

ABOUT SHOP LIT LIVE:

Shop LIT Live is a social media-powered shopping app elevating the digital shopping experience with innovative livestream features. Launched by Toby Zhang in 2020, Shop LIT Live incorporates live video content, two-way real-time communication, and the ability for users to purchase products directly through its app. Each livestream is hosted by a curated group of creators and experts who provide authentic feedback on products from top emerging brands within the beauty, fashion and lifestyle spaces to offer a futuristic way for consumers to discover and shop.

ABOUT COVEY:

Covey breaks through the skincare clutter with their uncomplicated, universal routines. Founded by supermodel and content creator, Emily DiDonato and Googler, Christina Uribe , The Covey Routine is rooted in compatibility and consistency: Each product is formulated to work together to support skin's inherent functions. Covey's products include First of All Cleanser, Next Up Vitamin C Serum, and Last But Not Least Moisturizer. All of Covey's formulas are cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, non-irritating, and dermatologist-approved and are free of fragrances, sulfates, synthetic dyes, silicone, gluten, essential oils, and phthalates.

ABOUT JOANNA VARGAS:

Joanna Vargas, recognized skin care expert and founder of her eponymous skin care collection, is focused on one thing: beautiful skin. With decades spent working with renowned Dermatologists, combined with embracing the latest in epigenetics, green chemistry, skin-enhancing technologies + hands-on experience on a diverse clientele, Joanna uses a multi-faceted approach to create simple, all natural + proven solutions to positively influence even the most complex skin problems. Combining her commitment to plant-based ingredients and her passion for science, Joanna's nature-meets-technology approach has made her one of the most sought-out estheticians and experts in the beauty industry today. Joanna's products reflect her unique combination of technique, technology and all-natural ingredients formulated to purify and beautify. From her ever-popular Sheet Masks to her Daily Serum, she employs and combines naturally potent ingredients like detoxing Chlorophyll and exfoliating enhancer Galactaorabinan (GA) that result in visibly clearer, younger and more radiant complexion, even if you weren't born with great skin.

