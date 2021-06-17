Shop LIT Live Unveils Livestream Shopping Features to Create Futuristic Online Experience

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop LIT Live , the social media-powered shopping app, today announced exciting new features within its platform. With its innovative livestream shopping capabilities, the app aims to provide consumers with an unparalleled online shopping experience that showcases the modern way of discovering and buying new products.

By combining the best from both online and offline shopping, Shop LIT Live delivers a new experience that streamlines the customer purchasing journey. Consumers can shop from the comfort and convenience of their homes, but still enjoy the social interactions and real-time information flow that used to be available only in-person. Every step of the process, from product discovery to checkout, is native within the app – thereby minimizing all friction points and increasing sales conversion.

"During this highly digital era where consumers constantly crave interaction, Shop LIT Live's futuristic capabilities provide a one stop shop solution for all," says Toby Zhang, CEO of Shop LIT Live. "Livestream shopping is here to stay, and Shop LIT Live is at the forefront of providing the new way for modern consumers to seamlessly shop and discover new brands."

The platform partners with a curated group of experts and creators who provide authentic feedback and insight on each product featured throughout the livestreams in a personal peer-to-peer manner. The audience can easily ask questions, co-stream with the creators and share feedback with others in the community to make for a highly engaging shopping experience.

Shop LIT Live offers a variety of trending products from top emerging brands within the beauty, fashion and lifestyle spaces, such as Blume, Remilia Hair, Baseblue Cosmetics, Seabedee and more. The platform has a strong pipeline of exciting new partnerships as more brands are attracted to the new business model:

Foreo (launching on June 17 th )

) NAVY Hair Care (launching on June 23 rd )

) Pursoma (launching on June 24 th )

) and among others

The highly-anticipated partnerships further expand Shop LIT Live's reach across various categories to further cement itself in the digital shopping space and influence the retail world.

To learn more about Shop LIT Live and download the app, visit the App Store and follow @shoplitlive on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT SHOP LIT LIVE:

Shop LIT Live is a social media-powered shopping app bringing back the personal connection behind the consumer shopping experience. While in the midst of a global pandemic where the world has relied on virtual experiences to keep some remnants of a connection alive, the rise in online shopping comes as no surprise. And while the Internet has surely helped us stay on top of our shopping needs, in a way it has made us reminisce and miss the fun of window shopping with friends. Shop LIT Live is taking that nostalgia of walking around a store or the mall and making it virtual.

