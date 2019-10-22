Shop Local And Celebrate Neighborhood Toy Store Day Nationwide On November 9

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood toy stores and specialty toy retailers across the country will celebrate Neighborhood Toy Store Day on November 9, 2019. Spearheaded by the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), the annual observance asks shoppers to remember the local businesses at the heart of the toy industry as they kick off the holiday shopping season. Scheduled ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, the day offers shoppers discounts, special events and hands-on experiences with children's toys that remind us all how specialty toy stores help customers curate most perfect, unique gifts for parents nationwide. The annual celebration is more significant than ever before, as the industry sees a new shift in the retail landscape with the resurgence of Toys 'R Us' and the impending tariffs.

"A decade ago, ASTRA launched Neighborhood Toy Store Day to celebrate stores in the community, showcase the value of shopping local, and demonstrate the joy of play throughout the ages," said Kimberly Mosley, president of ASTRA. "These retailers are how the toy industry began and where customers can create special memories with their families. In neighborhood toy stores, shoppers can enjoy the expertise of local toy store owners, a high quality selection of the best toys and games and a tailored and personal shopping experience that is tailored for the best kind of play for each family."

Included in the selection at many participating stores are the toys and games that made ASTRA's Best Toys for Kids Award list announced earlier this year at ASTRA Marketplace and Academy. The list featured toys that expert toy retailers across the country consider to be the highest quality and most sought-after items to have on 2019 holiday shopping lists.

Visit astratoy.org to find an ASTRA-approved speciality toy retailer or neighborhood toy store nearby. For more information about ASTRA and its efforts to support small local businesses in the wake of recent tariff news, visit astratoy.org.

Founded in 1992, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) is an international not-for-profit trade organization that develops and supports a membership of independent retailers, manufacturers and sales representatives in the toy industry. Inspired to change the world through the power of play, ASTRA is a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing children with healthy, quality play materials that have a high play value and are designed with a focus on what the child can do, rather than what the toy can do. Through certification programs, educational resources and networking opportunities, ASTRA equips and empowers members to make a positive impact on the economy and culture of the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.astratoy.org/ .

