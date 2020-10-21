Shop Museum Store Sunday On November 29 To Support Local Cultural Institutions Affected By COVID-19

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 29, 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, more than 1,400 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 22 countries, and 5 continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), this exciting event and shopping campaign, occurring annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving, stimulates consumers and museum visitors to consciously contribute to the future sustainability and success of each cultural institution.

Blue Anderson, President of the MSA Board of Directors and Director of Visitor Services for the Columbia River Maritime Museum, stated, "This year it's more important than ever to support museums and local cultural institutions — many of which have been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Museum Store Sunday, we encourage shoppers to 'Be a Patron' at their favorite museum stores to not only find inspiring and creative gifts for friends and family, but to also lend much needed support to these important educational venues. Whether online or in person, Museum Store Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for consumers around the world to shop local, support artisans and small suppliers, give back to the community, and find unique gifts for loved ones."

Many stores will offer shopping discounts, in-store or virtual events, gifts with purchase, and online shopping in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Proceeds from museum store purchases directly support the missions and programs of museums and play a vital role in helping arts, cultural, and nonprofit attractions educate and thrive during these uncertain times. Consumers can find participating museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store or https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator, though they are encouraged to confirm hours and events directly with the museum store as COVID-19 regulations may cause store status changes.

For more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their nonprofit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org.

