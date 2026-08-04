+Shop Partners with Change to Double the World's Charitable Giving through Shopping

Just in time for Back to School, Change provides the charitable infrastructure that helps +Shop connect brands and shoppers with vetted global nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- +Shop, MarketNation's purpose-driven commerce platform, today announced its partnership with Change, a technology company specializing in charitable compliance and donation infrastructure. Together, the companies are making it easier for schools, nonprofits, and community organizations to generate sustainable funding from everyday online purchases.

Through +Shop, consumers can shop with leading brands while directing a portion of their purchase toward a cause they choose. Schools, nonprofits, creators, and community organizations can also launch a free, branded +Shop in less than five minutes, allowing supporters to raise funds whenever they shop or share the organization's store link.

The partnership arrives ahead of back-to-school, one of the year's largest shopping seasons. K-12 schools, PTAs, booster clubs, education foundations, and youth-serving nonprofits can turn routine purchases into ongoing funding that supports students throughout the year. +Shop connects participating brands with over 1.3 million pre-vetted, global nonprofits, enabling shoppers to support causes they care about.

"+Shop gives everyday purchases the power to support schools and communities," said Sonia Nigam, Co-Founder and CEO of Change. "We're proud to provide the infrastructure behind its growth."

Change supports nonprofit onboarding, verification, donation processing, reporting, and compliance across +Shop's charitable giving experience. Its donor-advised fund infrastructure allows +Shop to manage charitable promotions through one streamlined structure instead of separate agreements and payment processes for each nonprofit.

"Retail has traditionally been based on selection, price, and convenience. +Shop introduces a fourth consideration: Who benefits?" said Steve Dueck, Founder and CEO of MarketNation. "Together with Change, we're creating a transparent, compliant platform that empowers brands, nonprofits, and millions of shoppers to make every purchase count for something greater."

The collaboration gives +Shop a scalable foundation for expanding its network of brands, Shopkeepers, product categories, and cause partnerships. MarketNation's long-term goal is to make +Shop the leading destination where every purchase supports causes shoppers care about.

For Nonprofits: Add a +Shop link to websites, social channels, and newsletters, or create a closed +Shop Network.

Add a +Shop link to websites, social channels, and newsletters, or create a closed +Shop Network. For Brands: Reach purpose-driven shoppers while helping nonprofits generate sustainable funding through commerce.

Trillions of dollars flow through retail each year, yet only a small share supports charitable giving. MarketNation and Change are inviting brands, nonprofits, and consumers to reshape giving in the digital economy.

About Change

Change enables companies to launch and manage compliant charitable giving programs at scale. Its Donations API, compliance dashboard, and nonprofit verification tools power round-ups, sweepstakes, percentage-of-purchase campaigns, and other donation experiences. Change helps companies manage requirements across commercial co-ventures, charitable fundraising platforms, and nonprofit registrations.

About +Shop and MarketNation

MarketNation created +Shop, a purpose-driven commerce platform built on a simple idea: Who benefits when you shop? You decide. MarketNation's mission, along with participating brands, is to help double the world's charitable giving through shopping. Schools, nonprofits, creators, influencers, and community organizations can launch branded shopping experiences that generate commissions and charitable donations.

SOURCE Change