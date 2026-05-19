Hasbro Partners with Change to Scale Global Donation Campaigns Across Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons

Through Change's donor-advised fund infrastructure, Hasbro simplifies compliance while expanding the impact of its cause marketing programs.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasbro, a global leader in play and entertainment, today announced its partnership with Change, a technology company specializing in global charitable compliance and donation infrastructure. The partnership supports Hasbro's growing portfolio of cause marketing campaigns across its Wizards of the Coast business, enabling more efficient operations while maintaining compliance with commercial co-venture regulations.

Hasbro has a long history of pairing its most iconic brands with purpose. Through Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast invites its global community to play for good, bringing fans together around causes that matter, from children's health to gender equity. Initiatives like Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair philanthropy drops and Dungeons & Dragons Philanthropy Collection turn creativity and fandom into meaningful impact, with portions of proceeds supporting nonprofit partners and reaching millions of players worldwide. Over time, these fan-driven campaigns have become a cherished tradition, bringing together players, partners, and employees each year to support causes they care about.

As these programs have grown, so has their scale and complexity. By partnering with Change, Hasbro streamlines the philanthropic infrastructure behind these campaigns through a donor-advised fund model, reducing administrative burden and enabling more efficient, compliant execution across markets. This structure allows the social impact team to focus on what matters most: designing high impact experiences for fans, including beloved initiatives like the annual Children's Miracle Network Extra Life fundraising campaign benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

"At Hasbro, our purpose-driven campaigns are fueled by passionate communities who want to play for good," said Sarah Knott, Director of Global Philanthropy & Social Impact at Hasbro. "This partnership allows us to responsibly scale those efforts while staying focused on what matters most: delivering meaningful impact through our brands."

Together, Hasbro and Change are building a more scalable foundation for future charitable campaigns.

"When you're operating at Hasbro's scale, running global cause marketing campaigns comes with a lot of complexity across legal regulations and nonprofit partners," said Amar Shah, Co-Founder and President of Change. "We built Change to take that off their plate, so teams like Wizards of the Coast can launch more campaigns, partner with more nonprofits, and focus on growing their impact."

Across physical products and digital experiences, Hasbro continues to expand its charitable efforts with the operational discipline needed in a complex regulatory landscape. This June, Magic: The Gathering Arena will be participating in the Green Game Jam organized by the Playing for the Planet Alliance. Magic: The Gathering will be offering a land card bundle with a portion of sales from each purchase going to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance.

This partnership underscores a growing commitment to modern, technology enabled fundraising models that will support future campaigns and long-term impact.

About Change

Change is a technology platform that enables companies to launch and manage compliant charitable giving programs at scale. Through its Donations API, compliance dashboard, and nonprofit verification tools, Change powers donation experiences such as round-ups, sweepstakes, and percentage-of-purchase campaigns. Change helps companies meet global compliance requirements across commercial co-ventures, charitable fundraising platforms, and nonprofit registrations, ensuring every charitable donation is delivered with accuracy and transparency.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast develops and publishes legendary games that inspire creativity, forge friendships and build communities of global fans. A division of Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company (NASDAQ: HAS), Wizards delivers premium experiences for gamers across tabletop, video games, and digital platforms based on both new and time-honored brands, including its best-known franchises Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, and from Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of thousands of iconic marks.

Wizards' diverse studio network includes first-party developers Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, and Skeleton Key as well as co-venture and license partners. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Wizards fosters world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Change