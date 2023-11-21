Shop Premium Outlets AI Significantly Transforms the Online Search and Discovery Experience

News provided by

Shop Premium Outlets

21 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Shop Premium Outlets is redefining the shopping mall experience online by bringing the best brands online with the best technology to deliver the best experience. Consumers can download the Shop Premium Outlets app to not only shop their favorite brands at outlet prices but to use new AI technology, developed in-house, to: Search by image, search by color, view similar items from search and experience hyper personalization with the exact color picker and discovery of products. 

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop Premium Outlets (www.shoppremiumoutlets.com) launches 4 internally developed AI-driven customer experiences in time for Holiday shopping season. The four revolutionary features are designed to enhance online shopping for businesses and consumers alike. As the holiday season approaches, Shop Premium Outlets is setting a new standard for e-commerce platforms, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to offer an unmatched user experience.

Transformative AI-Driven Search Features

Image Search - The innovative Image Search feature allows users to initiate their shopping journey with the simple upload of an image or the snap of a photo. This cutting-edge technology understands the content of images, making it easier for customers to find products like those they already desire, without the constraints of language or technical description.

Color Search - With Color Search, Shop Premium Outlets addresses a common customer frustration by allowing shoppers to refine (or start their product search) results with specific colors as a key filter. This nuanced approach recognizes the significance of color in the purchasing decision and aligns with the visual nature of the modern consumer.

Similar Items Search - The Similar Items Search provides an intuitive experience that enables customers to explore a curated selection of products that strongly resembles their item of interest. By clicking on a product image, users are presented with similar items, making discovery seamless and highly targeted.

Hyper-Personalization and Discovery 

Hyper-Personalization Engine - Hyper-personalization within the App builds on the robust foundation set by Shop Premium Outlet's recent releases of product and brand favoriting, as well as style quizzes. This feature anticipates customer preferences by providing brand and product recommendations by synthesizing direct customer input with Shop Premium Outlet's deep selection of brands and products. This knowledge-driven recommendation system uniquely benefits from the incorporation of internal insights linking brands and products, enabling the platform to present discovery paths that lead customers to new brands and products that resonate with their preferences. It's a journey of discovery that is not just personalized but also insightful.

These features, now live, offer a glimpse into the future of online shopping—a future where the search is smart, discovery is insightful, and the shopping experience is as individual as each customer. All powered by Shop Premium Outlet's commitment to staying at the forefront of e-commerce innovation. To see all these features, download the Shop Premium Outlets app at the Apple Store or Google Play.

Looking ahead further into the holidays, Shop Premium Outlets will be unveiling the AI Search Assistant, a chat-based interface that promises to unify these multi-modal search options into one cohesive search funnel. The AI Search Assistant aims to guide users through their shopping experience, making product discovery more interactive and personalized.

About Shop Premium Outlets:
Shop Premium Outlets is a joint venture between Simon Property Group and Rue Gilt Groupe. Shop Premium Outlets delivers world-class brands at outlet pricing to consumers and a brand-right environment for premium and luxury brands to sell on-sale, clearance, and outlet inventory direct to consumer with one unified checkout.

SOURCE Shop Premium Outlets

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.