Shop Small and Support Local Businesses in the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea on November 26, 2022

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From low-rise buildings to its 1.5 square mile size, being small is big to the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. On Saturday, November 26, 2022, that motto will be the talk of the town with many of the small, eclectic shops participating in Small Business Saturday. Shoppers may enjoy free gifts with purchases, specials, and discounts while supplies last.

"The Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is truly a hidden-gem and is worth discovering," said Ina Marjakangas, President of the Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Merchants Association. "Nestled between the Intracoastal and the ocean, everything is within walking distance, and there's a nice variety of privately owned boutiques and many delicious eateries- it's the perfect place for outdoor holiday shopping."

Offering one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and small-town hospitality, the following shops are participating in Small Business Saturday: AmorMio, Argenti Designer Jewelers, Beach King, Coast Boutique, Digs N Gifts, Dolly's Designer Outlet, Frame 'n Art, Gug Underwater Gallery, P.J. Rossi Jewelers, and The Blithe Co. Many are offering discounts and are taking orders online or via phone.

To learn more about shopping small in the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea on Saturday, November 26, 2022, visit https://bit.ly/2UVvom3.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is a small seaside village with more than two miles of beautiful sandy beaches and an iconic pier that attracts annual visitors from around the world. With its low-rise downtown buildings and mid-century modern architecture, the Town exudes old-Florida charm while celebrating its present-day connection to the ocean. For more information visit www.discoverlbts.com.

