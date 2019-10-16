Shop Vac Appoints First Woman President & COO

In her previous roles with the company, she has been a key architect of the company's long-term vision, strategy and financial objectives, driving innovation through the development of products for new markets, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and increasing the company's worldwide distribution and geographic penetration to deliver record sales.

"I'm proud to see Felice taking on this role," says Jonathan Miller. "Felice brings a distinctly modern approach to our company. She is a highly talented and creative executive whose business acumen is matched by her leadership capabilities and sound judgment. She is eminently qualified, and her appointment is well received within the company."

Shop Vac Corporation is the world leader in heavy-duty vacuums for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications, and pioneered the world's first in-vehicle vacuum system. Best known for its wet/dry vacs, the company also manufactures motors, air movers, fans, blowers, trash cans and mop buckets. Shop Vac has been a privately held company owned by the Miller family for more than 60 years.

Felice earned an A.B. in Economics from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Dickinson School of Law Pennsylvania State University, and an LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University. She is a member of the Bar in New York and Illinois.

