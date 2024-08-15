Shop with Google Takes Over Welcome Weeks Across the Country with Back-To-School Pop-Up Featuring Google Lens and Trending Prizes

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop with Google announced today its back-to-school college tour, featuring the ultimate shopping pop-up. The first-of-its-kind experience will show students how to use Google Lens, Google's visual search tool, to set them up for a successful semester of shopping. A recent survey from Google and Ipsos found that over half of Gen Z shoppers believe that finding something that suits their personal style is the most important factor when shopping for back-to-school items. With Lens, you can do just that. Simply snap a picture using the camera on your phone to find and shop for similar products.

Shop with Google Introduces College Campus Tour

Kicking off on August 22nd, the tour will visit four college campuses across the U.S.: The University of Miami, Howard University, George Washington University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The immersive experience will allow students to learn how to use Lens to discover, shop, and explore top trending products across dorm decor, class supplies, and style essentials from brands including Away, Dyson, Google Chromebook, Pottery Barn Teen, and The North Face. It will also feature interactive games, giveaways, exclusive merch, and more.

"Technology is making back-to-school shopping easier and more fun than ever - and we're thrilled to be bringing some of that technology to life for students this month with a campus tour. Google Lens makes it easy to shop the world around you - so now, finding the perfect dorm room decor and classroom essentials is as simple as snapping a photo on your phone," said Stephanie Horton, Google's Senior Director of Global Consumer Marketing & Commerce.

Students will step into the dorm-inspired experience and use Lens in the Google app to play 'Lens for a Chance to Win', a pop quiz game based on the trending items featured throughout the space. Following their answers, students can snap the item using Lens to reveal whether they 'passed' or not. Those who pass the test will win one of the coveted trending items, just in time for their school's welcome week festivities. The experience is free and open to all students on campus from 10:00AM - 6:00PM (local time) at each location.

Earn your Shopping 'Degree' at the following College Campuses:

University of Miami | August 22 Rock Plaza | 5202 University Dr, Miami, FL , 33146

| Howard University | August 26 Courtyard of Cramton Auditorium | 2455 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20059

| George Washington University | August 28 Potomac Square | 2020 G St NW, Washington, DC 20006

| University of Wisconsin-Madison | September 5 Union South | 1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715

Lens is one of the many tech tools students can use to help prepare for the new semester, you can find more tips and tricks via the Google blog. Follow along on Instagram @shopwithgoogle to check out exclusive content, win prizes, and to learn more.

About Shop with Google

Google supports an open and free global commerce ecosystem. Our tools, designed for both shoppers and merchants, are powered by Google's Shopping Graph, which has more than 45 billion product listings, including a constantly-updating set of products, sellers, brands, reviews and inventory. This technology provides shoppers with fresh, reliable results while helping merchants grow their business. Learn more here.

SOURCE Shop with Google