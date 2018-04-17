Shop Your Way® Partners With GasBuddy To Give Away Free Gas In Chicago

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its recent partnership to provide drivers with thousands of dollars in everyday savings, Shop Your Way and GasBuddy will host a special gas station 'Tank Takeover,' awarding free gas to local Chicago residents. On Thursday, April 19, from 9 – 11am CT, brand representatives will be on-hand at a local gas station to reward lucky drivers who have the Shop Your Way and GasBuddy apps downloaded with up to $20 in free gas per vehicle. Shop Your Way will provide fuel throughout the morning, while supplies last.

"We care about our members, and want to make life easier and more rewarding for them throughout their day," said Robert Naedele, chief commercial officer, Shop Your Way. "With Chicago gas prices at their highest in over the past three years, what better way to honor that promise than by picking up their fuel tab."

This event is to celebrate the recent partnership between Shop Your Way and GasBuddy, whose Pay with GasBuddy gasoline payment service entitles hundreds of thousands of its users to a discount on nearly every gallon of gas they pump. Now, when Shop Your Way members who pair their account with Pay with GasBuddy service they will receive CASHBACK in Shop Your Way Points for every paid gas fill-up. CASHBACK in Points can be used on millions of items from Shop Your Way partners such as Sears, Kmart, Lands' End and at ShopYourWay.com.

Drivers with both downloaded apps will receive free fuel on a first come, first served basis while supplies last*. For more information on the Tank Takeover location reveal, follow @ShopYourWay on Facebook and Twitter.

Shop Your Way members who travel and fill up using the Pay with GasBuddy service can save hundreds per year on gasoline as they will receive**:

$.30 /gallon CASHBACK in Points for paid fill-ups for first 60 days after pairing account with Shop Your Way

/gallon CASHBACK in Points for paid fill-ups for first 60 days after pairing account with Shop Your Way $.15 /gallon CASHBACK in Points for every paid fill-up thereafter

Shop Your Way members can learn more about GasBuddy and sign up for the service online via www.shopyourway.com/gasbuddy, instore at Sears and Kmart, or via phone (800.991.8708).

*Customers participating in the Tank Takeover will receive one (1) complimentary gasoline tank fill-up per vehicle, up to a value of $20. Complimentary gasoline will be distributed in vehicle gas tanks only (i.e. no external gas canister fill-ups allowed).

**Shop Your Way members will receive CASHBACK in Points after they use Pay with GasBuddy to purchase their first and subsequent gas fill ups. Points valid for 60 days. By accepting offer and Shop Your Way benefits, members agree to be bound by Shop Your Way Terms and Conditions available at www.shopyourway.com/terms.

About Shop Your Way

Shop Your Way® is at your service 24/7 to help you in the moments that matter. Whether it's shopping your favorite brands, eating at your favorite restaurants, or simply taking an Uber to a party, you get rewarded with money-saving points that can be redeemed on millions of items across our Partner network. You can even connect with a free Personal Shopper to find everything on your list so that you can spend more time enjoying life and less time on the details. The benefits are endless with Shop Your Way, and they add up fast every time you connect. It's easy – the more you do, the more you get, so start earning your rewards today.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is a smartphone app connecting drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop. With more than 70 million downloads, GasBuddy is the leader in crowdsourced information to help drivers find the best gas prices, closest stations, friendliest service, cleanest restrooms, tastiest coffee and much more. GasBuddy is the leading source for the most accurate, real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the U.S, Canada and Australia. The Company's B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), known as GasBuddy Business Pages, provide Fuel Marketers and Retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience.

