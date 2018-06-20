Shop Your Way® Partners With Rocketmiles To Launch Shop Your Way Hotels - The Most Rewarding Hotel Booking Tool

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the busy summer travel season in full swing, booking hotel rooms has become infinitely more rewarding for Shop Your Way members thanks to a new partnership with hotel booking site Rocketmiles.

Shop Your Way, a business unit of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD), announced a strategic partnership with Rocketmiles, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNKG), to launch Shop Your Way Hotels. Shop Your Way Hotels will give members access to reserve rooms at over 400,000 hotels around the world and an average of $50 CASHBACK in Shop Your Way Points for each booking. Members can access Shop Your Way Hotels at www.shopyourway.com/hotels and via the Shop Your Way app, which lets members search for hotels by hotel rating and reviews, distance from their destination, price and more to get the best rates available.

"Our Shop Your Way members have told us that travel is one of the most considered purchases they have, and making their booking experience simpler, more informed, and more rewarding was an easy decision. We partnered up with Rocketmiles to provide that solution," said Robert Naedele, chief commercial officer, Shop Your Way. "With Shop Your Way Hotels, we are providing a fully integrated experience with an industry-leading value proposition, thanks to our partners at Rocketmiles."

"Rocketmiles is excited to bring our distinctive hotel booking platform to the millions of Shop Your Way members hungry to stay at the destination of their choice while earning more CASHBACK in Points," said Bart Welch, Chief Revenue Officer at Rocketmiles. "Shop Your Way members will be rewarded with unmatched CASHBACK offers at hotels worldwide. We have launched Shop Your Way Hotels today and look forward to working with Shop Your Way to enhance the platform with even more features in coming months."

Shop Your Way members can learn more about Shop Your Way Hotels via www.shopyourway.com/hotels. CASHBACK in Points can be used on millions of items from Shop Your Way partners such as Sears, Kmart, Lands' End and at ShopYourWay.com.

Rocketmiles joins partners such as Uber, GasBuddy, Truxx, Synapse, and fuboTV on the Shop Your Way platform, where tens and tens of millions of members can earn and redeem points on everyday purchases. It's free and easy to become a Shop Your Way member and begin enjoying benefits immediately when you visit shopyourway.com. Download the free Shop Your Way app from the App Store or Google Play.

* Shop Your Way members will receive CASHBACK in Points after each hotel stay using Shop Your Way Hotels. By accepting offer and Shop Your Way benefits, members agree to be bound by Shop Your Way Terms and Conditions available at www.shopyourway.com/terms.

About Rocketmiles

Rocketmiles enables travelers to earn previously unheard of quantities of loyalty program miles and points when booking hotel rooms at high-quality hotels worldwide. For consumers, Rocketmiles makes saving up for favorite products or incredible vacations faster and easier.

About Shop Your Way

Shop Your Way® is at your service 24/7 to help you in the moments that matter. Whether it's shopping your favorite brands, eating at your favorite restaurants, or simply taking an Uber to a party, you get rewarded with money-saving points that can be redeemed on millions of items across our Partner network. You can even connect with a free Personal Shopper to find everything on your list so that you can spend more time enjoying life and less time on the details. The benefits are endless with Shop Your Way, and they add up fast every time you connect. It's easy – the more you do, the more you get, so start earning your rewards today.

