SHOPADOC® FOUNDER WELCOMES A NATIONAL DISCUSSION ON DENTAL FEE TRANSPARENCY, CARE AFFORDABILITY AND ACCESS TO TREATMENT

Over recent weeks, Dr. Molloy has released a series of short-form public commentary videos across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube discussing topics including dental affordability, patient frustration surrounding insurance restrictions, delayed treatment due to financial concerns, and the increasing role financing now plays in accessing healthcare treatment.

"After more than 30 years practicing dentistry, I've observed that many patients are no longer simply navigating treatment decisions — they're navigating financial stress, insurance restrictions, uncertainty, and difficult affordability decisions," stated Dr. Molloy. "I believe many Americans underestimate how financially complicated accessing dental care has become for both patients and providers."

Dr. Molloy graduated from dental school in 1992 and completed a two-year General Practice Residency at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore before entering private practice. Throughout his career, he has practiced in private office settings and served within hospital, rehabilitation, ambulatory surgery, and nursing home environments.

ShopADoc.com launched in September 2025 following more than seven years of development and substantial personal financial investment. Since launch, the platform has undergone modifications and refinements in response to user feedback and operational experience.

Dr. Molloy states that ShopADoc.com was created to provide an alternative to many of the restrictions individuals experience within traditional dental insurance models and to improve transparency, convenience, affordability, and access to dental care for individuals without insurance, individuals with limited benefits, and even fully insured individuals who continue facing substantial out-of-pocket expenses despite maintaining coverage.

ShopADoc® is an online marketplace designed to facilitate the introduction of individuals seeking dental treatment with participating dentists seeking patients.

The platform utilizes a reverse auction format intended to provide participating dentists seeking to fill their schedules with an opportunity to engage individual procedure requests based upon treatment deemed necessary by a licensed dentist. The double-blind format is designed to eliminate the friction and anxiety often associated with difficult conversations involving affordability, treatment costs, and fee reductions between individuals seeking treatment, dentists, and office staff, while also eliminating the need for traditional second-opinion office visits and the accompanying examination and radiographic fees commonly associated with conventional referral and consultation processes.

ShopADoc, Inc. will exhibit at the Florida State Dental Meeting June 25–27 at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, where dentist attendees may meet with Dr. Molloy to discuss the operation of the platform, register to participate on ShopADoc.com, and explore the platform's reverse auction format. Dental equipment manufacturers, laboratories, financial service providers, and supply vendors will also have the opportunity to discuss advertising options directed toward the thousands of patients and dentists visiting the platform nationwide.

ABOUT SHOPADOC®

ShopADoc® is an online marketplace designed to facilitate the introduction of individuals seeking dental treatment with participating dentists seeking patients.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jeffrey A. Molloy DDS

Founder ShopADoc®

Orlando, Florida

[email protected]

ShopADoc.com

SOURCE ShopADoc