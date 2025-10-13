ShopADoc® Challenges Insurance Industry to Embrace Market Transparency as Dental Costs Surge

Founder Jeff Molloy urges collaboration through disruption: "ShopADoc.com doesn't replace insurance — it redefines how affordability works."

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As national insurance executives meet in Las Vegas to address 2026 premium spikes, ShopADoc introduces a reverse-auction model delivering 30–60 percent dental cost savings. The platform exemplifies private-sector transparency and invites insurers to evolve alongside a consumer-driven affordability revolution.

As insurance executives and benefit leaders gather in Las Vegas this week to confront record 2026 premium increases, ShopADoc is issuing a challenge — and an invitation. The nation's first reverse-auction marketplace for dental services empowers consumers to set their own price and travel radius while licensed dentists nationwide compete to deliver care, often 30–60 percent below traditional market rates.

ShopADoc's rapid adoption underscores a structural shift in how patients and providers set pricing—one that established insurers can't afford to ignore. The platform's proprietary reverse-auction technology and anonymized pricing data provide an unprecedented lens into real-world dental economics and consumer behavior.

Created to bypass the uncertainty of insurance and subsidy-dependent coverage, ShopADoc has grown into something larger: a model for how healthcare pricing transparency can restore balance to a market long dominated by administrative overhead and rising premiums. In the six weeks since its national launch, registrations have accelerated as consumers seek control in the face of government gridlock and escalating plan costs.

"We built ShopADoc.com to prove that affordability doesn't have to wait for policy reform," said Jeff Molloy, DDS, Founder and CEO of ShopADoc. "Our platform gives consumers direct purchasing power — and gives the market real-time data on what people are willing to pay and what providers are willing to accept. That's the definition of transparency."

While ShopADoc began as a consumer-first disruptor, Molloy now sees opportunity for forward-thinking insurers to participate in — not resist — this new efficiency model. Its transparent, technology-driven infrastructure is designed for easy integration with existing benefit and claims platforms, expanding affordability without additional administrative cost.

"We're not anti-insurance," Molloy added. "We're post-insurance. ShopADoc.com complements coverage gaps and offers insurers a zero-administration path to member satisfaction. For carriers willing to evolve, our data and platform offer the clearest view yet of what true cost-based competition looks like."

The company's HIPAA-compliant platform already spans all 50 states and supports a full range of dental procedures, from basic cleanings to implants. With weekly auctions running Monday through Thursday, the system continuously generates anonymized market insights on pricing and consumer behavior by state — intelligence that could transform how insurers approach benefit design, network contracting, and cost prediction.

"What we're showing is that disruption and collaboration aren't opposites," Molloy said. "They're the same road — just different speeds. We're inviting the insurance industry to accelerate with us."

ShopADoc continues to expand provider participation and consumer reach nationwide. As industry leaders evaluate the next decade of benefit design, the platform stands as a working example of how private-sector transparency can realign incentives and restore affordability. Innovation no longer waits for policy reform—it's already here, and the smartest path forward is partnership with those proving what works.

ShopADoc.com is the first national reverse-auction platform dedicated to dental services. By allowing consumers to define price and travel preferences while enabling providers to bid competitively, ShopADoc promotes transparency, affordability, and access to quality care. Operating in all 50 states, ShopADoc is redefining dental affordability in an era of rising costs.

