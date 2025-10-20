ShopADoc®: Driving Dental Insurance Reform for 2026 and Beyond

Founder Jeff Molloy urges reform as insurance leaders gather at HLTH 2025: " ShopADoc.com doesn't replace insurance—it redefines how dental affordability works."

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As HLTH 2025 opens in Las Vegas, the discussion of health-benefit sustainability now extends to dental care. With premiums projected to rise again in 2026 and the federal budget stretched by subsidy extensions, industry observers are examining consumer-direct tools that could modernize the way dental benefits are delivered.

The ShopADoc advertising-rotation board displaying current and on-deck campaigns. Ads, as a set of 4, rotate every 6 seconds. An analytics dashboard reporting impressions and click-throughs for advertisers. A revenue-by-state interface illustrating national participation from consumers and providers.

Launched nationwide in September 2025, ShopADocintroduces a reverse-auction marketplace where consumers post treatment details, set a desired price and travel radius, and receive competitive bids from licensed dentists. Each successive bid automatically reduces the consumer's cost by three percent, encouraging competition and price transparency.

A Potential Mid-Level Benefit Option

Analysts note that consumer-driven platforms such as ShopADoc could serve as a mid-tier alternative between comprehensive insurance and discount-only products. The design allows members to pay providers directly while enabling insurers to monitor utilization data by state and provides the insurer the oversight of operation which is of high value to both insurer and insured. Such a model could preserve accountability while giving members greater control over cost.

Advertiser-Supported Sustainability

Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers that exhibit at major dental meetings have expressed interest in ShopADoc's integrated advertising network. The platform hosts two synchronized ad-display systems—one consumer-facing and one provider-facing—each showing ten groups of four ads that rotate every six seconds. Consumers view products and services relevant to their needs, while dental professionals see equipment and supply promotions targeted to them.

Each exposure generates an impression, and any user click links directly to the advertiser's website; both impressions and clicks are automatically recorded for performance reporting.

Industry analysts suggest that advertising revenue from this system could offset administrative expenses now built into premiums, helping to stabilize benefit costs for insurers, consumers, and government programs alike.

"The dental insurance market is ready for transparency and collaboration," said Jeff Molloy, DDS, founder and CEO of ShopADoc. "Technology can align the interests of insurers, providers, and patients, delivering accountability without bureaucracy."

As insurers, policymakers, and innovators meet through October 22 at HLTH 2025, Molloy invites discussion on how transparent, advertiser-supported models could inform the next generation of dental-benefit design.

About ShopADoc®

ShopADoc.com is a national reverse-auction platform for dental services, empowering consumers to set their prices while dentists bid competitively. Operating in all 50 states, the platform promotes transparency, competition, and affordability.

