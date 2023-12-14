ShopBack and Runa Partner to Offer Enhanced Cashback Rewards To Consumers

Runa

14 Dec, 2023, 09:11 ET

The partnership taps into the rapidly expanding global cashback market, which gives consumers greater control over their finances through instant rewards

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runa, the global digital value infrastructure for instant B2C payments, today announced its expanded partnership with ShopBack, the largest cashback and rewards platform in Asia-Pacific, offering Australians cashback on purchases at more than 4,000 online, in-store and gift card brands, including household brands like Chemist Warehouse, Amazon, The ICONIC, and eBay.

The global cashback market is set to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, and its rising popularity is due to its ability to give consumers greater control over their finances, allowing them to counteract rising costs through the use of instant, easy rewards. ShopBack has given over $190M of cashback to Australian consumers, and Runa has extensive experience of driving innovation in the cashback industry through its global network of over 2,500 merchants.

"Expanding our partnership with ShopBack will offer users an even more rewarding experience, redefining the way they shop, store, and save their money," said Aron Alexander, CEO and Founder of Runa. "Looking forward, we envision leveraging this partnership to continue driving innovation in the cashback and rewards space."

"We're excited to partner with Runa to expand our cashback offerings for our Australian customers," said Angus Muffet, General Manager of ShopBack. "New collaborations like this demonstrate our commitment to finding new and interesting ways to enhance the shopping experience for our users."

With Runa's full-stack offering and expansion into the APAC region, businesses can integrate once and have the ability to send payouts to Australia and 35+ other countries. Global businesses will now be able to offer their customers an expanded range of payout types, including 29 payout types in Australia and 121 payout types in Singapore.

Visit runa.io to explore the website and learn about Runa's solutions and network.

About Runa

Runa is a digital value payments infrastructure and network that enables people to pay and get paid by anyone, anywhere, instantly. The Runa network reaches more than 2 billion people and connects merchants, organizations, and individuals for fast, affordable, and data-rich payouts in more than 40 countries and 25 currencies. 

Organizations of all types rely on Runa's infrastructure to power the movement of digital value and better serve their constituents. Runa provides direct connections to its network partners, enabling value to move more efficiently and economically than legacy solutions. Thousands of the world's top brands use Runa to reward, incentivize, and disburse funds.

Runa is headquartered in London with a globally distributed team. Our investors include Element Ventures, CommerzVentures, Clocktower Ventures, Volution Capital, AlbionVC, and SAP

For more information, visit runa.io.

Media Contact:
Ben Crome
Headline Media
[email protected]
UK: +44 7481 249328

SOURCE Runa

