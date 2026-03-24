ShopBack Named To Fast Company's 2026 List of The World's Most Innovative Companies

Fast Company's Finance & Personal Finance Category Recognition Honors ShopBack's Consumer-First Approach to Cashback in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopBack, Asia-Pacific's leading shopping and rewards platform with more than 60 million users across 13 markets, is joining Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 in the Finance and Personal Finance category. Fast Company's list highlights businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions, with ShopBack honored for its consumer-first approach to digital Cashback and rewards.

ShopBack's U.S. team. From Left to Right: Allyson Stresow, Neetesh Pensare, Joel Leong, Carolina Paradas, Lewis Woodings, Elly Yang.

ShopBack earned recognition for innovations that differentiate it in the crowded rewards space: it is one of the few platforms where U.S. consumers can earn Cashback on Amazon purchases, alongside other major retailers including Walmart and Expedia. ShopBack pioneered gamified savings through features like ShopBack Play, which lets users earn real Cashback by playing mobile games. Globally, the company has developed ShopBack Pay, a licensed payment solution operating across 20,000+ physical retail locations in Asia-Pacific enabling transaction-level Cashback attribution, bringing e-commerce performance marketing principles into brick-and-mortar environments.

ShopBack's arrival in the U.S. represents a strategic bet on American consumers ready for Cashback to evolve into a legitimate personal finance tool. With more than 60 million users worldwide and more than $800 million paid back to shoppers globally, ShopBack's expansion into the U.S. market demonstrates that its consumer-first model can scale beyond its home region.

"We are deeply appreciative to be recognized by Fast Company at this stage of ShopBack's growth in the U.S.," said Carolina Paradas, ShopBack U.S. General Manager. "We've always believed Americans don't need just another shopping app, they want a more meaningful way to put money back in their pockets. From earning Cashback across leading retailers including Amazon, to features that make rewards more transparent and engaging, this recognition reflects the value ShopBack is building for U.S. consumers and the role rewards can play in everyday financial life."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About ShopBack

ShopBack is a shopping and rewards platform that helps American shoppers get more out of every purchase. Already trusted by more than 60 million users across 13 markets, ShopBack officially launched in the U.S. in 2025, bringing exclusive Cashback, personalized deals, and new ways to save through gamified shopping experiences.

With major partners like Walmart, Expedia, Ulta, Kohl's, Uber, Sam's Club and Nike, ShopBack helps shoppers earn real Cashback online through its app, website, and browser extension. U.S. users also get access to features like shipping rebates, shopping quests and ShopBack Play, a feature within the ShopBack app that lets users earn real Cashback by playing mobile games.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, ShopBack powers more than $5.5 billion in annual sales for more than 20,000 brands and retailers around the world, and its customers have earned more than $800 million in Cashback. With its U.S. operations based in Austin, Texas, ShopBack is bringing its vision of making everyday more rewarding to American consumers.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE ShopBack