ShopClickGive.com Is Making "Buy Local" And "Give To Local Charities" Synonymous

LYNCHBURG, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if giving to your favorite charity could be as easy as going shopping for what you need? What if buying local meant that local charities were finally able to be fully funded? These are the questions that ShopClickGive.com is answering. According to the President, Ron Ferrin, it finally gives people a way to truly to Buy Local! They are not just a directory. They are an e-Commerce platform for people to support local businesses and local charities.

It is a simple and automated way to support local businesses and charitable organizations.

The idea behind Shop Click Give is straightforward. Consumers shop online at participating local businesses, and those businesses agree to give a portion of those purchases directly to a nonprofit of the buyer's choice. Unlike many cause-marketing initiatives where the business predetermines the charity, Shop Click Give allows consumers to decide from either a list of participating nonprofits and schools or by entering an organization they prefer. It really is that simple.

Mr Ferrin's personal journey started with helping teachers in the classroom through TeacherPartners.com. That gave rise to Shop Click Give that now connects three groups: businesses, nonprofits, and consumers in a mutually beneficial way. "If you are a business, we bring you customers. If you are a nonprofit, we bring you donors. And if you are a consumer, you get to support both while buying things you were going to buy anyway," says Ferrin, who adds, "That is a key component of what we do. You support your school or nonprofit by buying things you were going to buy anyway!"

For local businesses, often overshadowed by online retail giants, Shop Click Give offers more than just visibility. It taps into the growing "buy local" movement and provides a direct incentive for consumers to support community shops. "People love to say they want to buy local," Ferrin notes. "But they really don't know how to do that efficiently. With Shop Click Give, you can buy local goods right from your kitchen table—products, gift cards, you name it—without any extra effort."

This simplicity is crucial. While some businesses donate to predetermined causes as a marketing tactic, Shop Click Give helps remove the guesswork and gives power back to the consumer. "Cause marketing works best when it connects with people's passions," says Ferrin. "That's what turns shoppers into buyers. And we've made that process seamless."

Each community can have its own page, connecting residents to local businesses and nonprofits in their region.

For nonprofits and schools, the impact can be immediate. Band Boosters, Parent Teacher Groups, Local Community Groups, and other underfunded groups can tap into a new revenue stream without running constant fundraisers. For businesses, it's a chance to attract socially conscious customers. And for consumers, it's an effortless way to align everyday purchases with the causes they care about most.

Ferrin believes this combination of giving and local support is what sets Shop Click Give apart. "It's not just about making donations easier," he says. "It's about creating a cycle where everyone benefits. When giving is simple, people give more. And when local businesses thrive, so do the communities they serve."

In a time when both nonprofits and small businesses are struggling to survive, Shop Click Give offers a bridge. It connects consumer spending with community needs, turning ordinary shopping into extraordinary impact. And at its heart, it's not complicated at all. It's just a smarter way to give.

