Shopee chooses Givex to expand its gift card sales

SAO PAULO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) a cloud-based global customer engagement and business insights platform, is proud to announce that it was chosen by Shopee, a marketplace that connects sellers and consumers, to be the technology partner for its gift card processing and distribution in Brazil.

The gift card will give millions of customers a seamless new way to connect with the infinite shopping possibilities of the Shopee platform through Givex technology.

"We are very excited about the launch of the Shopee gift card and the endless shopping possibilities that we will bring to the Brazilian public," says Maria Costa, Managing Director, Givex Latam. "We've already seen a lot of demand for this product in the market and no one is better than Shopee and Givex to bring this major launch to Brazil."

Givex has worked closely with Shopee on the go-to-market strategy for this launch and will help drive market growth and adoption in the region. The Shopee gift card will also launch on GivexHub, the largest gift card distribution channel in Brazil. GivexHub provides Shopee and other brands with access to a B2C market of over 120 million digital wallet users and a B2B market of over 40,000 corporate customers.

Many national brands already sell and distribute their gift cards through GivexHub but Shopee will be the first online marketplace to launch its gift card solution in this channel. With this GivexHub launch, millions of users will now be able to buy Shopee gift cards directly through Brazil's most popular mobile wallets and then redeem them in the Shopee App.

About Givex

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs, GivexEngageAI, and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com .

About Shopee

Shopee is a marketplace that connects sellers and consumers in an easy, safe and fun shopping experience. Launched in 2015 in Singapore, Shopee arrived in Brazil in 2019 and currently has a team of more than 10,000 employees and two offices in the city of São Paulo. The company has 11 distribution centers and more than 100 logistics hubs across the country, to meet the sales of its more than 3 million Brazilian sellers, who are currently responsible for 90% of the platform's transactions.

