Shopify Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Enable Global Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and INTERNET, Everywhere, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Shopify , a leading global commerce company, today announced an expanded partnership that will enable Shopify's more than 1.7 million merchants to have access to Google Cloud's technology across a broader set of regions. And, by leveraging Google Cloud's power-efficient resources globally, Shopify is working to reduce its overall carbon footprint while delivering a better experience for merchants and their consumers.

In 2020, Shopify merchants generated nearly $120 billion in gross merchandise volume , as more businesses moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated shifts in consumer behavior. As the demand for ecommerce continues to increase, Shopify's expanded partnership with Google Cloud will bring data processing and storage closer to merchants in more regions, to further improve store speed and performance.

In 2020, Shopify's revenue increased 86% year-over-year and Black Friday sales grew 75% from the previous year. The demand for independent, direct-to-consumer shopping is only increasing, and this extended partnership between Shopify and Google Cloud will mean small- and medium-sized businesses globally will have even more access to world-class infrastructure to effectively handle all levels of traffic.

As a part of this partnership, Shopify will leverage Google Cloud's global infrastructure to reduce latency and give shoppers more personalized, engaging experiences, including:

Google Cloud's network of 25 regions and 76 availability zones around the world provides lower latency and higher reliability, allowing Shopify to provide a fast, highly-available service to merchants around the world.

Google's Global Virtual Private Cloud (VPC ) will make it easier for Shopify to write and deploy applications that span multiple regions.

) will make it easier for Shopify to write and deploy applications that span multiple regions. In-country disaster recovery will help Shopify maintain business continuity across the globe.

Google Cloud's services will assist Shopify in meeting various regulatory, security, and compliance requirements, which vary region-to-region and country-to-country.

The cleanest cloud in the industry, Google Cloud is helping Shopify reduce its carbon footprint and achieve the company's sustainability goals.

Additionally, Shopify will join Google Cloud's Partner Advantage program, enabling the two companies to partner on joint go-to-market initiatives, bringing Shopify's ecommerce platform to more businesses around the world.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud will mean that more Shopify merchants around the world have access to competitive computing technologies that would otherwise only be available to enterprise brands," said Farhan Thawar, VP of Engineering, Shopify. "We know that during the COVID-19 pandemic from mid-March to mid-Sept, 84% of consumers have shopped online . Improved store speed and performance will give our merchants a competitive edge by allowing them to better serve buyers where they are, and it will do so in the most energy efficient way possible through Google Cloud."

"Shopify is trusting Google Cloud to help the company scale across the globe, allowing its merchants to handle peak traffic at any time of the year," said James Lambe, Managing Director, Google Cloud. "Over the last three years, we've worked with Shopify engineering to ensure its business can scale as it continues to experience rapid growth. We're thrilled to continue on this journey together."

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud