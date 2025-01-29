Shopify's Untapped Travel & Booking Market Tapped by Shopstr

Shopstr Brings Direct Booking for Vacation Rentals, Hotels, and Experiences to Shopify

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopstr is revolutionizing the travel industry by providing vacation rental hosts, hotel owners, and experience providers with an easy-to-use direct booking solution, now available as a Shopify App. With Shopstr & Shopify, hosts can create professional booking websites and unlock tools tailored specifically for their booking businesses.

Built on Shopify: A Game-Changer for Hosts

Shopstr leverages Shopify's powerful e-commerce platform to help hosts:

Build customizable direct booking websites that match your businesses branding.

Utilize Shopify's proven technology and infrastructure, including their world class checkout.

Expand capabilities with tools designed for vacation rentals and experiences.

"Our integration with Shopify allows hosts to leverage the power of this established e-commerce platform to create robust, customized booking websites. This approach not only simplifies the process of building a direct booking presence but also provides access to Shopify's extensive marketing and analytical tools, significantly improving discoverability and overall business performance," said Vinny Galiano, CEO.

Essential Features for Success

Shopstr offers hosts a suite of tools, including:

Book Everything: Create a website for your vacation rental, hotel or experience.

Create a website for your vacation rental, hotel or experience. Automated Guest Messaging: Simplify communication with automated responses.

Simplify communication with automated responses. Identity Verification: Ensure secure and reliable bookings.

Ensure secure and reliable bookings. Upselling Tools: Increase revenue with add-ons and upgrades at checkout to increase booking value and improve guest experience.

Increase revenue with add-ons and upgrades at checkout to increase booking value and improve guest experience. Calendar Synchronization: Synchronize your listing calendars with leading alternative platforms to ensure you availability distribution remains up to date.

Synchronize your listing calendars with leading alternative platforms to ensure you availability distribution remains up to date. Custom Inputs: Request additional information from guests upon booking.

Request additional information from guests upon booking. Try Until You Buy: Shopstr is free for hosts until they are ready to begin booking.

Shopstr is free for hosts until they are ready to begin booking. To view the full feature list click here.

Shopstr.com: A Centralized Guest Experience

Shopstr's guest-facing website, Shopstr.com, connects travelers with host listings while driving traffic to direct booking sites. Features include personalized travel search tools and AI-powered travel planning.

Powerful Integrations

Shopstr integrates seamlessly with Shopify, as well as tools like Zapier, PriceLabs, and more. Later this year, Google Vacation Rentals integration will further expand exposure for hosts.

Empowering Hosts, Enhancing Guest Experiences

Visit Shopstr.com and Shopstr.host to learn more about how Shopstr is transforming direct bookings.

Aboute Shopstr

Shopstr (Shop-STR) is a direct booking platform designed for vacation rental hosts, hotel owners, and experience providers. Shopstr empowers hosts to create customized booking websites while leveraging powerful tools specifically designed to help hosts grow their direct bookings. With integrations to top platforms like Shopify, Zapier, Pricelabs, and Google Vacation Rentals, Shopstr helps hosts streamline operations, drive bookings, and connect directly with guests. For more information, visit Shopstr.com.

