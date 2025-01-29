Shopify's Untapped Travel & Booking Market Tapped by Shopstr
News provided byShopstr
Jan 29, 2025, 08:07 ET
Shopstr Brings Direct Booking for Vacation Rentals, Hotels, and Experiences to Shopify
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopstr is revolutionizing the travel industry by providing vacation rental hosts, hotel owners, and experience providers with an easy-to-use direct booking solution, now available as a Shopify App. With Shopstr & Shopify, hosts can create professional booking websites and unlock tools tailored specifically for their booking businesses.
Built on Shopify: A Game-Changer for Hosts
Shopstr leverages Shopify's powerful e-commerce platform to help hosts:
"Our integration with Shopify allows hosts to leverage the power of this established e-commerce platform to create robust, customized booking websites. This approach not only simplifies the process of building a direct booking presence but also provides access to Shopify's extensive marketing and analytical tools, significantly improving discoverability and overall business performance," said Vinny Galiano, CEO.
Essential Features for Success
Shopstr offers hosts a suite of tools, including:
Shopstr.com: A Centralized Guest Experience
Shopstr's guest-facing website, Shopstr.com, connects travelers with host listings while driving traffic to direct booking sites. Features include personalized travel search tools and AI-powered travel planning.
Powerful Integrations
Shopstr integrates seamlessly with Shopify, as well as tools like Zapier, PriceLabs, and more. Later this year, Google Vacation Rentals integration will further expand exposure for hosts.
Empowering Hosts, Enhancing Guest Experiences
Visit Shopstr.com and Shopstr.host to learn more about how Shopstr is transforming direct bookings.
Aboute Shopstr
Shopstr (Shop-STR) is a direct booking platform designed for vacation rental hosts, hotel owners, and experience providers. Shopstr empowers hosts to create customized booking websites while leveraging powerful tools specifically designed to help hosts grow their direct bookings. With integrations to top platforms like Shopify, Zapier, Pricelabs, and Google Vacation Rentals, Shopstr helps hosts streamline operations, drive bookings, and connect directly with guests. For more information, visit Shopstr.com.
SOURCE Shopstr
