Shopistry Teams with Square, Bringing Headless Commerce to Merchants Across Channels

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shopistry, a leading headless commerce platform for fast-growing digital-first brands, today announced a new integration with Square enabling merchants to easily launch custom commerce experiences, including web stores and mobile apps, fully integrated with Square Online and Square Payments.

Now a member of the Square Solutions Partner Program and available in the Square App Marketplace, Shopistry enables growing brands the creative freedom and features to launch engaging web, mobile, and omnichannel experiences with modern capabilities out of the box. Shopistry's flexible and modular integration with Square allows merchants to reconcile inventory and sales data in one place, sync products automatically, and have purchases automatically updated in the Square interface.

"Partnering with Shopistry will help provide even more ways for our sellers around the globe to run and adapt their businesses, especially as they grow and look to deliver unique experiences without creative limitations in a post-pandemic environment," said Gabriella Hernandez, Head of Partner Management at Square.

"Square continues to innovate and bring best-in-class solutions to sellers across mission critical areas of commerce and we're excited to bring Shopistry's headless capabilities to this leading ecosystem," said Jaafer Haidar, CEO of Shopistry. "This partnership enables Square sellers with solutions to adapt and accelerate growth as business opportunities and consumer habits change; all fully integrated with the Square back office and payments across channels."

Square merchants have access to Shopistry's leading headless commerce products, operational expertise, and managed platform. Key benefits include:

Custom Web Stores : Merchants can now launch commerce experiences with Shopistry Storefront, unrestricted from themes and page builders.

: Merchants can now launch commerce experiences with Shopistry Storefront, unrestricted from themes and page builders. Mobile Apps : For mobile native experiences with order ahead, push notifications and more, merchants gain Shopistry Mobile backed by Google's Flutter technology.

: For mobile native experiences with order ahead, push notifications and more, merchants gain Shopistry Mobile backed by Google's Flutter technology. Content to Commerce and Engagement Tools: Merchants gain Shopistry tools to drive social selling, discovery, and engagement on owned channels and across social.

Merchants gain Shopistry tools to drive social selling, discovery, and engagement on owned channels and across social. Simplified operations : Automatic product, inventory, order, and payment integration enables seamless operations with Square without changes to business processes.

: Automatic product, inventory, order, and payment integration enables seamless operations with Square without changes to business processes. Shopistry Expert Services: Design, development and advisory to accelerate go-to-market based on leading industry experience driving fast growing brands.

About Shopistry

Shopistry's modular commerce platform empowers brands with solutions to accelerate launching omnichannel shopping experiences and gain operational flexibility without complex engineering or re-platforming; significantly increasing time to value. Shopistry's full suite of products, high performance managed infrastructure, and best-in-class integrations, are enabling today's fastest growing brands with the flexibility to continually adapt and power growth without heavy technical investment and keep pace as consumer behaviors and business needs evolve for the future. To learn more visit shopistry.com.

